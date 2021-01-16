Virginia men's basketball team demolishes Clemson, improves to 5-0 in ACC play

“When things are going like that, it’s very contagious,” said Virginia forward Sam Hauser, who scored 14 points and went 4-of-5 from 3-point range. “I think guys coming off the bench and even guys on the floor at the time, once they saw other people making shots they could get more confidence to shoot and take good shots.”

Clark and Beekman were among those who were phenomenal for UVa. The two point guards combined to score 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting while adding 11 assists to just one turnover. As a team, UVa tallied 22 assists, its first 20-assist showing in an ACC game since a 79-53 win over Syracuse in March of 2019.

Eventually, the Cavaliers did miss a second-half 3-pointer, but the outcome was never in doubt Saturday night.

The last time Virginia played a ranked team, it lost by 23 points to No. 1 Gonzaga. Bennett called his team “overwhelmed.”

Saturday, against No. 12 Clemson, the Wahoos overwhelmed the top-ranked defense in the country. They showed why they entered the season as a top-5 team as they delivered on both ends of the floor.

UVa sent a clear message to the ACC that it’s still the team to beat.

“Obviously you take a hard punch to the face from Gonzaga, it’s hard to get up from that, but you learn, you live, you move on,” Hauser said, “and I think we’ve taken some great strides.”

