Virginia men's basketball team cruises past Saint Francis in unusual home opener

The Virginia men’s basketball team ran onto the court for its home opener on Wednesday greeted by eerie silence.
The team’s introductory hype video was celebrated by a few claps from the extremely limited crowd in attendance and advertising banners covered the typical student section.
Cardboard cutouts of select fans were behind each baseline and fake crowd noise played through the speaker system as the Cavaliers attacked the basket and locked down on defense.
A first-half shot-clock violation, which is typically viewed as a phenomenal achievement by Virginia fans, instead led to a media timeout with no fanfare.
“It’s different,” head coach Tony Bennett said. “It’s so different. I think we’ve made this place so special and so alive, and so now it’s about between the lines and bringing energy and bringing execution. There’s familiarity because you practice in here, but as far as crowd home-court advantage — no more.”
As strange as the atmosphere felt for Virginia’s home opener, the team’s performance surely brought a smile to fans’ faces as they followed along from home.
The Cavaliers bounced back from a disappointing loss to San Francisco with a dominant victory over Saint Francis. UVa took down the Red Flash 76-51 thanks to tight first-half defense and efficient offense, especially from inside the 3-point line.
Virginia (2-1) made 25 of its 36 shots from 2-point range, making up for a 5-of-22 effort on shots beyond the 3-point line.
Jay Huff scored a game-high 13 points, including 11 in the first half, on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting. He didn’t miss from inside the 3-point arc.
An improved offensive showing came as the Cavaliers tweaked their starting lineup. Out of the starting lineup was star point guard Kihei Clark, who came off the bench. Freshman point guard Reece Beekman earned the start alongside Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser, Justin McKoy and Huff.
“That’s kind of a personal decision,” Bennett said of the decision not to start Clark. “I went with the group I wanted to go with.”
The group played well, and Bennett was quick to turn to his bench throughout the half. Clark, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann, Trey Murphy III and Kadin Shedrick all saw plenty of time together in the opening minutes. It appeared as if the Cavaliers were rolling out two separate five-man units at times.
“It’s interesting,” Huff said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team with this many players, and that’s really cool because we get to see a lot of guys, a lot of combinations.”
Both units were filled with starting caliber players, and they helped the Cavaliers open up a 21-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. After a pair of 3-pointers from St. Francis cut the lead to 21-10, Virginia ended the half on a 24-3 run to take a 45-13 lead into halftime.
Little changed in the second half as the Cavaliers kept running their offense effectively and St. Francis struggled to score with any real consistency. The Red Flash shot just 36% for the game despite an improved second half and a few made baskets with the game out of reach.
Bennett wasn’t pleased with the Cavaliers being outscored 38-31 in the second half, though, and he added the caveat that the Red Flash were without senior guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who scored 21 points in the team’s season-opening win over Pittsburgh.
Shedrick finished with a solid performance for the Cavaliers in the post as a bright spot for the Cavaliers. The redshirt freshman ended the contest with 12 points and eight rebounds. The talented youngster dealt with an illness this fall, losing about 25 pounds in the process. He’s close to 100% now, and it showed Tuesday.
After a shocking upset loss to San Francisco, Virginia toyed with its starting lineup and executed well in a blowout victory over Saint Francis. Virginia looked the part of the preseason ACC favorite Tuesday night in an impressive bounce-back performance.
“We just needed to fix a few things,” Huff said. “It wasn’t like we don’t know what we need to do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!