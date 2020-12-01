Virginia men's basketball team cruises past Saint Francis in unusual home opener

Virginia (2-1) made 25 of its 36 shots from 2-point range, making up for a 5-of-22 effort on shots beyond the 3-point line.

Jay Huff scored a game-high 13 points, including 11 in the first half, on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting. He didn’t miss from inside the 3-point arc.

An improved offensive showing came as the Cavaliers tweaked their starting lineup. Out of the starting lineup was star point guard Kihei Clark, who came off the bench. Freshman point guard Reece Beekman earned the start alongside Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser, Justin McKoy and Huff.

“That’s kind of a personal decision,” Bennett said of the decision not to start Clark. “I went with the group I wanted to go with.”

The group played well, and Bennett was quick to turn to his bench throughout the half. Clark, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann, Trey Murphy III and Kadin Shedrick all saw plenty of time together in the opening minutes. It appeared as if the Cavaliers were rolling out two separate five-man units at times.

“It’s interesting,” Huff said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team with this many players, and that’s really cool because we get to see a lot of guys, a lot of combinations.”