Virginia men's basketball team announces two-game series with Houston

The Virginia men's basketball team's 2021-22 nonconference schedule has its first high-profile opponent.

On Friday, the Cavaliers announced a home-and-home series with the University of Houston, which will begin this upcoming season.

The first game of the series will take place on Nov. 16 at Fertitta Center in Houston. The two-game series will conclude with Virginia hosting Houston on Dec. 17, 2022, at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia and Houston are two of the top three winningest programs in men's college basketball during the past four seasons. The Cougars have an 111-24 record (.822 win percentage) since the 2017-18 season, the second-best mark in the country. Virginia has gone 107-20 (.843) during that same time period, good for the third-best mark in the country.

“Coach Kelvin Sampson has done a great job returning Houston basketball to national prominence," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to a pair of highly-competitive games.”