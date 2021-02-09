Virginia men's basketball team aims to end Georgia Tech’s red-hot home stretch

Georgia Tech’s energetic crowd may help the team at home this season, but the Yellow Jackets enter the matchup with the Wahoos on an 11-game home ACC winning streak in large part due to their roster. Jose Alvarado leads the ACC in steals, and the guard is playing at an All-ACC level.

Alvarado scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with eight assists and six steals when the teams first met this season in January. UVa won that matchup 64-62.

Michael Devoe and Bubba Parham add value at the guard spot alongside Alvarado, and Jordan Usher scored 19 points on the wing for Georgia Tech in the first meeting with Virginia.

In the post, Moses Wright is undersized for a center, but he held his own in the first meeting with UVa. He scored 13 points and blocked five shots in the Georgia Tech’s narrow defeat.

The Yellow Jackets nearly handed UVa its first home loss of the season, leading by as many as 11 points in the second half before losing the lead down the stretch as Sam Hauser and Jay Huff made jump shots.

“I don’t know if we faded,” Pastner said Monday. “I think Virginia hit some really tough shots. I think they’re really good. That’s what makes them so good. We’ll have to play our best game of the year if we’re gonna want to beat Virginia.”

Georgia Tech needs a good showing to defeat Virginia. Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they’ll play the reigning national champions in front of a “sellout” crowd Wednesday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.