Virginia men's basketball team aims for a bounce-back win at Duke

Even without talented freshman guard Jalen Johnson, who opted out of the season earlier this week to prepare for the NBA Draft, Duke can score. The Blue Devils rank second to only Florida State in offensive efficiency in conference play. They’re the 16th most efficient offense in the country.

Against Wake Forest, the Blue Devils had five players score at least nine points. Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt went 8-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range as he finished with 22 points, leading the Blue Devils in scoring. He’ll test UVa’s frontcourt on the perimeter, forcing them to respect his jump shot.

UVa’s Jay Huff, who blocked 10 shots against the Blue Devils the last time the two teams met, may draw the assignment on Hurt. If so, it’s a matchup between two of the best shooting big men in the ACC. Huff is second in the ACC in shooting percentage at 61.4%, while Hurt ranks third at 56.1%.

While Virginia won’t have to worry about defending Johnson on Saturday, Duke boasts plenty of offensive options that seem to have found chemistry.

“I think when you play that hard on the defensive end, you play better offense,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “You’re more physical and run the offense harder. You can’t play that hard on defense and not play hard on offense.”