Virginia men's basketball team adds touted East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner

For the second time in a week, the Virginia men’s basketball team has added a significant contributor through the transfer portal.

Jayden Gardner, who played three seasons at East Carolina and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Monday that he’s joining Tony Bennett’s program.

“This has been a hard decision for me, but I just want to thank God and my family for helping me to come to a decision,” Gardner posted on Twitter. “It has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play in the ACC and compete against the best of the best.”

Gardner joins UVa a few days after Armaan Franklin, a shooting guard transfer from Indiana, also committed to Virginia.

After narrowing down his list of potential transfer destinations to five schools late last week, Gardner spent a few days weighing his decision. He decided to join UVa over Arkansas, LSU, Miami and N.C. State.

Gardner offers experience and production. He’s one of just three men’s basketball players nationally to average 15 points and eight rebounds per game in each of the past three seasons. Gardner averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds on 50.1% shooting over his three seasons at ECU.