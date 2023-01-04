 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia men's basketball team adds former Georgetown guard Dane Harris for '23-24 season

Providence Georgetown Basketball

Former Georgetown guard Dante Harris is transferring to Virginia

 The Associated Press

Virginia is already bolstering its roster with experience for next season.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers announced the addition of former Georgetown guard Dante Harris.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder will enroll at UVa for the spring semester and have three seasons of eligibility left to play, beginning with the 2023-24 campaign.

“We are excited to add Dante to the Virginia basketball family,” Hoos coach Tony Bennett said in a press release. “Dante is a talented guard who brings valuable experience and leadership to our team. We look forward to having him join our program.”

In 55 games, including 50 starts, over two seasons for the Hoyas, Harris averaged 10 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He collected a total of 74 steals, too.

Harris had a standout effort in a contest last February at then-No. 10 Villanova, in which he racked up 16 points and four assists. He also netted a pair of 23-point efforts against Creighton and UConn last season. Those were three of his 20 double-digit scoring performances during the 2021-22 campaign.

The year before as a freshman, he earned the Dan Gavitt Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament while leading the Hoyas to their league championship. In that event, he had 18 points in a quarterfinal win over Villanova, 15 in a semifinal victory over Seton Hall and 10 points to go along with eight rebounds in the title bout against Creighton to send Georgetown to the NCAA Tournament.

UVa is slated to graduate fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark after this season, so signing Harris sets the Hoos up to replenish their backcourt with another veteran player.

