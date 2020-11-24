Virginia men's basketball season preview: Depth, experience create high expectations

“Whatever the team wants me to do, that’s what I’m willing to do,” Clark said. “But it’d be nice to get some rest and some minutes off and hopefully we will get to play with each other. But hey, if I could get some rest here and there, it would be nice.”

Walk-on guards Chase Coleman, Jayden Nixon and Malachi Poindexter add depth at the guard positions.

At shooting guard, Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell should see significant minutes. Freshman sharpshooter Carson McCorkle may also earn time.

Morsell played excellent defense a season ago as a freshman, but struggled with his shot. Morsell knocked down just 17.6% of its 3-point shots despite converting at an 85.7% clip from the free-throw line and showcasing a decent shooting stroke. He’s expected to improve offensively in Year 2.

Woldetensae, who began his UVa career last year after transferring in from a junior college, led the team in made 3-pointers a season ago while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. He added muscle over the offseason, and Bennett believes he’s more comfortable after a season of ACC action.

“Tom has really gone to work in the offseason and worked hard,” Bennett said. “I don’t think he’s gonna win a body-building contest, but he is stronger and he’s worked at it.”