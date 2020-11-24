Virginia men's basketball season preview: Depth, experience create high expectations

The 2019-20 college basketball season ended abruptly.
Virginia men’s basketball players and coaches were preparing for a game in the ACC Tournament when they learned the tournament was off. Soon after the conference tournament was canceled, the Cavaliers learned the NCAA Tournament also was off due to COVID-19.
Eight months later, college basketball returns.
Virginia opens its season Wednesday against Maine. The game takes place in Connecticut, and no fans will be present. The game location and atmosphere in “Bubbleville” signals that the pandemic is not yet over.
We know more about COVID-19 than we did when the pandemic arrived in full force in March, but it remains a major obstacle to the completion of games. Virginia’s game scheduled for Friday against Florida no longer sits on the schedule due to positive tests within the Gators' program.
Even with the pandemic likely to alter schedules and create an unusual and disjointed season, the financial need to have an NCAA Tournament coupled with COVID-19 vaccine development makes the completion of the Big Dance likely to occur at some point in the next 4-8 months. College basketball is coming back, even with COVID-19 still affecting the sport in late November.
For UVa, the return of game action means another chance to defend its 2018-19 national championship.
It also means a chance to break in new faces such as Marquette transfer Sam Hauser and one of the best freshman classes in the Tony Bennett era.
The journey begins Wednesday.
“I can’t wait,” said Hauser, who sat out last season due to transfer rules. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the floor to play in a game. I’m ecstatic.”
We all are.
With the Cavaliers nearing the start of their 2019-20 season, let’s break down the team’s roster, schedule highlights and preseason expectations.
Roster overview
Virginia’s roster features depth at nearly every position as well as a mix of experience and youth.
At the guard position, the Wahoos are led by Kihei Clark. The point guard returns for his third season in Charlottesville, and he’s still yet to lose an NCAA Tournament game. Clark — a gifted facilitator — should see ample opportunities for assists with Sam Hauser and Jay Huff likely manning the floor at the same time.
Reece Beekman, a talented freshman point guard, possesses the talent and passing ability to back up Clark when needed. Beekman’s addition gives UVa a chance to play Clark fewer than the ACC-leading 37.1 minutes per game he averaged a season ago. They may also take the court at the same time if the Cavaliers elect to play with a smaller lineup.
“Whatever the team wants me to do, that’s what I’m willing to do,” Clark said. “But it’d be nice to get some rest and some minutes off and hopefully we will get to play with each other. But hey, if I could get some rest here and there, it would be nice.”
Walk-on guards Chase Coleman, Jayden Nixon and Malachi Poindexter add depth at the guard positions.
At shooting guard, Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell should see significant minutes. Freshman sharpshooter Carson McCorkle may also earn time.
Morsell played excellent defense a season ago as a freshman, but struggled with his shot. Morsell knocked down just 17.6% of its 3-point shots despite converting at an 85.7% clip from the free-throw line and showcasing a decent shooting stroke. He’s expected to improve offensively in Year 2.
Woldetensae, who began his UVa career last year after transferring in from a junior college, led the team in made 3-pointers a season ago while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. He added muscle over the offseason, and Bennett believes he’s more comfortable after a season of ACC action.
“Tom has really gone to work in the offseason and worked hard,” Bennett said. “I don’t think he’s gonna win a body-building contest, but he is stronger and he’s worked at it.”
At the wing spot, the Cavaliers boast a few talented performers, headlined by Hauser. The Marquette transfer sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, and he’s expected to be a top contributor after shooting 44% from 3-point range during his three seasons at Marquette.
Other potential contributors include freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a gifted scorer with NBA potential. Trey Murphy III transferred from Rice, and he was expected to take the year off to redshirt and get stronger. With every player receiving additional eligibility, Murphy III could potentially receive a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.
Kody Stattmann, who Bennett says grew during the offseason, stands at about 6-foot-8. He’s an option at guard and on the wing. Improved shooting touch will be a key to Stattmann taking the floor consistently. He made just 26.9% of his 3-point shots last season.
At forward, Justin McKoy continues to earn praise from teammates for his on-court effort and work ethic in practice. Kadin Shedrick, a redshirt freshman who is 6-11, also possesses the athleticism necessary to contribute in the post if needed.
“I think Justin and Kadin definitely got better,” Hauser said. “They took steps in the right direction. I’m excited to see Kadin. Obviously he redshirted with me with last year, so I’m excited to see him on the floor, and I think Justin is going to surprise a lot of people this year.”
Charlottesville native Austin Katstra adds depth at the forward spot, although he’s not expected to receive significant minutes.
Virginia boasts a pair of impressive centers. Jay Huff stands at 7-1, while Francisco Caffaro checks in at 7-0. Huff holds NBA potential entering what’s expected to be his final collegiate season, and Caffaro is described similarly to former UVa center Jack Salt. Caffaro adds physical toughness, while Huff is a more versatile player with offensive finesse and defensive shot-blocking talent.
Entering this season, the Cavaliers are deep. It’s unclear how deep the rotation might extend by season’s end, but the Cavaliers have at least 10 players deserving of playing time.
“I think the best team will hopefully be put on the floor," Bennett said, "and whether that’s nine, 10, eight, whatever, so be it.”
Schedule highlights
Virginia is schedule to play 20 ACC games this season, with perhaps a defining stretch coming in February, when the Cavaliers face North Carolina, Florida State and Duke in consecutive games. Competing in the ACC always presents a challenge, even for the team picked to win the league this preseason.
ACC competition begins for Virginia on Dec. 16, when the Cavaliers travel to Wake Forest.
The nonconference schedule for UVa includes a few exciting matchups. Unfortunately, Virginia’s showdown with Florida, which was set for Friday, won’t happen this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Gators' program.
The games against Michigan State and Villanova more than make up for any missed matchups.
Tom Izzo and the Spartans visit Charlottesville on Dec. 9, while the Wahoos head to Madison Square Garden to face Villanova on Dec. 19. It’s a good nonconference schedule for Virginia. It tests the Cavaliers, while also giving fans a few games to circle on the calendar.
“I’m excited,” Clark said. “I like playing against the top teams, that’s why I came here, so I can’t wait to play the big-time schools, but like I said, we’re going to come in to any game with the same mindset, no matter who we play but I’m definitely excited.”
Preseason hype
Entering the year, UVa sits at No. 4 in the AP poll. The Cavaliers were picked to win the ACC. They’re also still the reigning national champions after last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
The preseason hype for the Cavaliers is high, but Bennett tells his team to view themselves as a blue-collar team rather than a college basketball blue blood.
On the outside, preseason expectations are lofty. Internally, the Cavaliers want to block out the expectations as they embark on the season. While being the reigning national champions is a fun feeling, it doesn’t mean much to the Cavaliers, especially with so many of the key contributors from the championship team no longer in the program.
“I think I remember that at Purdue last year, that didn’t carry us too far,” Bennett laughed, remembering the team’s 29-point road loss to the Boilermakers.
As UVa fans relish the joy of being the last team to win the national title, Virginia’s players don’t place their attention on past achievements.
“We actually haven’t talked about it all, to be honest,” Clark said. “We know what’s happened in the past, and we know we can look back on it, but I know this group of guys, they’re looking into the future and we know what we want to accomplish this year, right now.”
