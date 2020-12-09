 Skip to main content
Virginia men's basketball program pauses team activity due to COVID-19 issues
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Virginia men's basketball program pauses team activity due to COVID-19 issues

120420-cdp-sports-uvamenshoops578.JPG

Virginia  head coach Tony Bennett yells at the court during a game on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Virginia men’s basketball program will temporarily stop team activity as it deals with COVID-19 issues within its program.

Late Tuesday night, the Cavaliers postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday against Michigan State due to those COVID-19 issues. The announcement came Wednesday evening that the team would temporarily hit pause on all team activity.

Stopping team activity means Sunday’s game against William & Mary is postponed. According to UVa, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 13 William & Mary game.”

Virginia’s game with Wake Forest on Dec. 16 was postponed previously due to COVID-19 issues within Wake Forest’s program. The Cavaliers’ next scheduled game is a Dec. 19 matchup with Villanova at Madison Square Garden.

It’s unclear how long UVa might stop team activities. The length of the pause depends largely on the severity of the COVID-19 issues within the program.

William & Mary paused at the end of November due to one positive COVID-19 test within its program. The CAA program was able to return to team activity in just over a week after subsequent negative tests allowed most of the program’s members to clear quarantine.

The Virginia Department of Health announced earlier this week that it considers a 14-day quarantine after exposure to the virus to be the safest quarantine method. It did add, however, that a 10-day quarantine is an option. It also added, perhaps most importantly, that a 7-day quarantine is allowed if the people quarantining take a COVID-19 test and produce a negative result on or after the fifth day of quarantine.

Essentially, UVa can follow the same strategy William & Mary employed by testing toward the end of a week-long quarantine. Negative results could lead to a return to team activity. Additional positive results could lead to an increased quarantine time.

