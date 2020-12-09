Virginia men's basketball program pauses team activity due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball program will temporarily stop team activity as it deals with COVID-19 issues within its program.

Late Tuesday night, the Cavaliers postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday against Michigan State due to those COVID-19 issues. The announcement came Wednesday evening that the team would temporarily hit pause on all team activity.

Stopping team activity means Sunday’s game against William & Mary is postponed. According to UVa, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 13 William & Mary game.”

Virginia’s game with Wake Forest on Dec. 16 was postponed previously due to COVID-19 issues within Wake Forest’s program. The Cavaliers’ next scheduled game is a Dec. 19 matchup with Villanova at Madison Square Garden.

It’s unclear how long UVa might stop team activities. The length of the pause depends largely on the severity of the COVID-19 issues within the program.