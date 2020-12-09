Virginia men's basketball program pauses team activity due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball program will temporarily stop team activity as it deals with COVID-19 issues within its program.
Late Tuesday night, the Cavaliers postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday against Michigan State due to those COVID-19 issues. The announcement came Wednesday evening that the team would temporarily hit pause on all team activity.
Stopping team activity means Sunday’s game against William & Mary is postponed. According to UVa, “there has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 13 William & Mary game.”
Virginia’s game with Wake Forest on Dec. 16 was postponed previously due to COVID-19 issues within Wake Forest’s program. The Cavaliers’ next scheduled game is a Dec. 19 matchup with Villanova at Madison Square Garden.
It’s unclear how long UVa might stop team activities. The length of the pause depends largely on the severity of the COVID-19 issues within the program.
William & Mary paused at the end of November due to one positive COVID-19 test within its program. The CAA program was able to return to team activity in just over a week after subsequent negative tests allowed most of the program’s members to clear quarantine.
The Virginia Department of Health announced earlier this week that it considers a 14-day quarantine after exposure to the virus to be the safest quarantine method. It did add, however, that a 10-day quarantine is an option. It also added, perhaps most importantly, that a 7-day quarantine is allowed if the people quarantining take a COVID-19 test and produce a negative result on or after the fifth day of quarantine.
Essentially, UVa can follow the same strategy William & Mary employed by testing toward the end of a week-long quarantine. Negative results could lead to a return to team activity. Additional positive results could lead to an increased quarantine time.
