Virginia men's basketball notebook: Bennett addresses Shedrick's recent lack of playing time

Virginia coach Tony Bennett said one of the toughest parts of his job is dealing with a player who works hard, but has his playing time trimmed for one reason or another.

And during the Hoos’ recent five-game winning streak, they have moved to a smaller lineup, which has left forward Kadin Shedrick, a starter earlier in the season, as the odd man out.

He’s played only 11 minutes total in the last three games, prompting Bennett to address it with his squad.

“I said it in front of the team,” Bennett said, “‘When you start, and then all of a sudden you’re taken out of the starting lineup and your minutes are reduced,’ I said, ‘That’s hard,’ because sometimes stuff that goes unsaid, it’s up for too much interpretation.”

Bennett said it is similar as well for Taine Murray and Francisco Caffaro, who aren’t playing much either.

“We’re playing well with a smaller lineup,” Bennett said, “and it doesn’t mean Kadin won’t be part of it or [Caffaro] or those other guys, so you just stay encouraged. But that’s the hard part of this coaching profession and you want to honor and reward all your guys because they all love playing and working, but when something is really working and there’s chemistry and things are happening, you go with it.”

He said it’s on Shedrick to stay ready for when he’s needed and for his teammates, who are playing, to keep encouraging him.

UVa climbs in latest AP Poll

Bennett’s club is the ACC’s highest-ranked team again this week.

The Cavaliers moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday. Other ACC teams ranked are No. 20 Miami and No. 24 Clemson. Duke received the most votes for any team sitting outside of the Top 25.