Virginia men's and women's tennis teams will both NCAA Tournament regionals

The Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort will be a busy place this weekend.

For the second straight year, the UVa men's and women's tennis teams will both host first and second round NCAA Tournament matches. The brackets for both tournaments were unveiled on Monday evening.

The matches for the two four-team NCAA regionals will take place Friday through Sunday at Boar's Head.

The Virginia men’s team (22-5) earned the ACC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and was named the No. 7 overall seed. The Cavaliers will open play by facing NEC Champion Fairleigh Dickinson (10-11) on Friday at 4 p.m. Penn (19-5) and VCU (21-6) will play in the other regional match at 1 p.m.

The UVa women’s team (20-5) earned an at-large bid into the field of 64, earning a No. 5 seed. The Wahoos will host Horizon League champion Youngstown State (13-9) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Army (25-9) and Princeton (11-10) will play in the other regional match at 10 a.m.

This year, the NCAA Tournament resumes its super-regional format. The 16 teams advancing from the second round will participate in two-team super regionals on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams, which will take place May 13-14.

As top-eight seeds, both the Virginia men and women are in line to host super regionals next weekend should they advance.

The eight super regional winners will then advance to the site of the finals in Champagne, Ill. with the quarterfinals through championship matches being contested May 19-22. NCAA Singles and Doubles will take place May 23-28 in that same location.

This is the Virginia men’s 18th-consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and the 17th time that the Cavaliers have hosted a regional. UVa has won four NCAA championships, including three in a row from 2015-17.

The Cavalier women are making their 21st appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their fourth-consecutive appearance under head coach Sara O’Leary.

Virginia hosted both the men’s and women’s regionals for seven consecutive years from 2010-2016 and also did so last year.

Tickets will be $5 for general admission and $3 for students with a valid ID per day. Ages 2 and up are required to have a ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday online, over the phone, or at the Bryant Hall ticket office and can be picked up on-site at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.