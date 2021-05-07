Virginia men’s tennis team increases intensity level ahead of NCAA Tournament

Andres Pedroso notices a difference at practice.

“There’s a little more of a sense of urgency,” the Virginia men’s tennis head coach said. “Everybody wants to finish with no regrets and on a strong note, so you can see there’s a little bit more electricity at practice and guys are digging a little harder."

Pedroso’s team has worked hard all season, but the intensity has grown in recent days. The Cavaliers begin their NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon, and they know a stellar season can come to an end at any moment if they don’t play their best.

UVa, the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosts Fairleigh Dickinson (6-4, 4-0 NEC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. If the Cavaliers win, they’ll host the winner of LSU and Stanford on Sunday at noon.

It’s been a spectacular spring for the Cavaliers, and they’re hopeful it’s not close to finished. They went 21-2 overall and a perfect 12-0 in regular-season ACC matches. They won the ACC regular season and tournament titles, cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the nation.

In the NCAA Tournament, however, the level of every program climbs up a notch.