Virginia men’s tennis team enters ACC Tournament as favorite

“Winning an ACC Tournament is a really tough thing to do, so you’ve got to take it match by match,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “Every match is really competitive and the margins between winning and losing are razor thin.”

UVa has seen that play out this spring. The Cavaliers have competitive 5-2 wins over teams like Georgia Tech and Clemson. Virginia defeated Notre Dame 4-2 in April in a hotly contested road match.

It’s a match that UVa’s freshmen stars — three of the team’s top four players are first-year athletes — point to as a reason they came to college. The trio, which includes von der Schulenburg, Chris Rodesch and Iñaki Montes, felt like the Notre Dame match was particularly intimidating. Opposing fans and players were energetic, even calling out the names of the UVa players and chanting about what a potential loss would mean for the Wahoos.

All three foreign players opted to come to Charlottesville instead of immediately pursuing a professional career for those moments.