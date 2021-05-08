Virginia men’s tennis team advances past Fairleigh Dickinson

Senior Gianni Ross won his singles match 6-1, 6-0 to earn a point for the Cavaliers. Woodall won 6-0, 6-3 to clinch the final point, giving Virginia a 4-0 victory. Virginia’s experienced players performed well Saturday.

“Those guys have done nothing but work their three, four years here at UVa," Pedroso said, "and they’ve earned a chance to compete in a tournament like this, so it’s always great to see the hard work pay off.”

No UVa player lost a set Saturday.

The Knights (6-5, 4-0 NEC) competed well, but the Cavaliers (22-2, 12-0 ACC) were clearly the more talented and complete team.

The win came in front of an enthusiastic group of fans at Boar's Head Sports Club. While spectators were distanced due to COVID-19 guidelines, the UVa fans in attendance were lively and engaged in the matches. It was a competitive environment with plenty of support for UVa’s athletes.

“It’s always great to play at home,” Pedroso said. “It’s always great to be hosting. It’s an honor. We love the conditions. We love the scenery. What’s not to like?”

Virginia advances to face Stanford on Sunday at noon.