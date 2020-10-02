Virginia men’s soccer team's season-opening match with Virginia Tech postponed

Football isn’t the only Virginia athletic program that has struggled to take the field for its first fall game.

The UVa men’s soccer team’s season-opening match with Virginia Tech has been postponed, both programs announced Friday.

The game, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Blacksburg, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14.

There was no official reason given for the postponement, although UVa’s release did cite the team’s COVID-19 protocols. All ACC programs competing this fall are testing for the virus three times per week.

Postponing Saturday’s contest means George Gelnovatch’s team won’t take the field in a game until Oct. 9, when it is set to host Louisville. The Cavaliers previously had a pair of scrimmages scheduled for September canceled.

The team is set to play six games this fall with the first contest coming against Louisville. The regular season will begin on Oct. 9 and is set to come to a close on Nov. 6.

The ACC Tournament begins Nov. 15.

