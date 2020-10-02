 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia men’s soccer team's season-opening match with Virginia Tech postponed
0 comments

Virginia men’s soccer team's season-opening match with Virginia Tech postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

Football isn’t the only Virginia athletic program that has struggled to take the field for its first fall game.

The UVa men’s soccer team’s season-opening match with Virginia Tech has been postponed, both programs announced Friday.

The game, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Blacksburg, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14.

There was no official reason given for the postponement, although UVa’s release did cite the team’s COVID-19 protocols. All ACC programs competing this fall are testing for the virus three times per week.

Postponing Saturday’s contest means George Gelnovatch’s team won’t take the field in a game until Oct. 9, when it is set to host Louisville. The Cavaliers previously had a pair of scrimmages scheduled for September canceled.

The team is set to play six games this fall with the first contest coming against Louisville. The regular season will begin on Oct. 9 and is set to come to a close on Nov. 6.

The ACC Tournament begins Nov. 15.

Generic soccer ball
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brennan Armstrong: The pride of Shelby, Ohio
Sports

Brennan Armstrong: The pride of Shelby, Ohio

  • 6 min to read

Saturday, Brennan Armstrong will make his first collegiate start. Among those who will be rooting for the UVa QB will be residents of Shelby, Ohio, a gritty, blue-collar town that helped shape Armstrong into the player he's become. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert