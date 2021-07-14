Virginia men’s soccer team unveils challenging 2021 fall schedule

The Virginia men’s soccer team’s 39-year streak of making the NCAA Tournament ended last season when the Cavaliers failed to qualify for the event during a COVID-altered season.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers unveiled the challenging 16-game schedule they will need to navigate to be in position to return to the NCAA Tournament in the fall.

Six of UVa’s opponents made the NCAA Tournament in the spring, and five squads finished in the United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll. Of UVa’s 16 matches, 10 will be contested at home.

George Gelnovatch’s team opens the year on Aug. 26 at home when it hosts Western Michigan. That match comes after three home exhibitions earlier in the month.

The Cavaliers remain at home for a Sept. 2 match against High Point before a neutral site match against Maryland. The Terrapins and Cavaliers will meet at Audi Field in Washington D.C. for the third time in four seasons on Sept. 6.

Two home games follow, with UVa hosting Syracuse on Sept. 10 to open ACC play. UNC Greensboro, which was an NCAA Tournament team in the spring, comes to Charlottesville on Sept. 14.