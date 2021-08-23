Virginia men’s soccer team seeks return to NCAA Tournament

For 39 consecutive seasons, the Virginia men’s soccer team made the NCAA Tournament.
That run came to an end last spring, when the Cavaliers didn’t qualify for the condensed NCAA Tournament field. Significant losses from an elite team — the Cavaliers fell in penalty kicks in the national championship game the year prior — left UVa with mostly new faces last season.
The 2021 roster barely resembles the 2019 group.
“It’s a completely different team,” head coach George Gelnovatch said.
Ahead of this year — the Cavaliers start the season Thursday against Western Michigan — the Cavaliers feel more confident in the group, even if it looks drastically different than the 2019 squad that featured star players such as Daryl Dike and Henry Kessler. Both have performed well at the professional ranks, even earning spots on the U.S. Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Joe Bell, another standout player on the 2019 team, competed for the New Zealand national team in the Tokyo Olympics.
“We’re proud of that, and we think we’ve got a bunch of good developing young players in this group as well,” Gelnovatch said.
While this squad doesn’t enter the season with national title expectations — the Wahoos are receiving votes but are unranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll — Gelnovatch and company like the team.
Junior Andreas Ueland headlines the defense, and he’s taken on an important leadership role for the Cavaliers. Ueland figures to play professionally whenever his college career ends, and he played every minute for the Cavaliers’ 2019 team.
He dealt with an ankle injury last season, but he’s fully rested and ready for the fall season.
“I’m really happy I got the summer off, to say the least,” Ueland said. “I had a month where I tried to play, and it just wasn’t possible. My ligaments were almost torn.”
Oliver Gerbig and William Citron are among the Cavaliers’ other defenders with game experience. Unlike last season, there’s some expected chemistry within the team. Gerbig and Citron started a combined 20 games last season.
Sophomore Holden Brown will start at goalkeeper for Virginia. He’s yet to play in a regular-season game during his collegiate career, but the Cavaliers like the talent of the 6-foot-4 goalie.
The team has potential defensively assuming Brown performs up to his talent level. Colin Shutler and Alex Rando joined the professional ranks after last season, making Brown the top option this fall.
Offensively, Philip Horton, Kevin Ogudugu and Nick Berghold all played important minutes last season. Leo Afonso, a sophomore, has four goals across two preseason scrimmages. He’s expected to be an important piece for the Cavaliers this season.
“It’s always good to score goals,” Afonso said. “That’s my goal, but just being able to win, that’s the thing. That’s what matters at the end of the day. As long as we win, I’m happy.”
UVa did win both of its scrimmages, beating Longwood 2-1 and Radford 4-1.
After going 7-8-1 in 2020, picking up wins always feels good.
The Cavaliers believe they’re poised for more consistent success this season. They’re a couple years removed from a remarkable season that nearly ended in a national championship, and the roster is starting to reload as talent and chemistry increase.
“Coach always says, when we have a very good team that goes to the final like that, it’s normal to lose a lot of players and you got to adjust,” Ueland said. “I think we got a really good group of players here now, so we’re ready to step up from last year.”