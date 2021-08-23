Virginia men’s soccer team seeks return to NCAA Tournament

Junior Andreas Ueland headlines the defense, and he’s taken on an important leadership role for the Cavaliers. Ueland figures to play professionally whenever his college career ends, and he played every minute for the Cavaliers’ 2019 team.

He dealt with an ankle injury last season, but he’s fully rested and ready for the fall season.

“I’m really happy I got the summer off, to say the least,” Ueland said. “I had a month where I tried to play, and it just wasn’t possible. My ligaments were almost torn.”

Oliver Gerbig and William Citron are among the Cavaliers’ other defenders with game experience. Unlike last season, there’s some expected chemistry within the team. Gerbig and Citron started a combined 20 games last season.

Sophomore Holden Brown will start at goalkeeper for Virginia. He’s yet to play in a regular-season game during his collegiate career, but the Cavaliers like the talent of the 6-foot-4 goalie.

The team has potential defensively assuming Brown performs up to his talent level. Colin Shutler and Alex Rando joined the professional ranks after last season, making Brown the top option this fall.