Virginia men’s soccer team scores three times in final 25 minutes of comeback win over VCU

Tuesday night’s result was worth the wait for the Virginia men's soccer team.

The Cavaliers had to wait through a nearly two-hour weather delay before starting its match with VCU. Then, Virginia waited nearly 70 minutes of game time to find the back of the net.

Once UVa finally scored, the Cavaliers took out a month’s worth of frustration with exceptional offensive play. Freshman Kome Obogu spearheaded the team’s late offensive outburst.

The youngster, who entered Tuesday’s match with VCU without a goal, scored twice in a three-minute span to turn a 1-0 halftime deficit into a solid 2-1 lead. Fellow freshman Michael Tsicoulias chipped in another goal in the final 10 minutes to hand the Cavaliers a 3-1 win.

Needing a spark halfway through the second half trailing 1-0, UVa found Ubogu in front of the net. The freshman headed a beautiful pass from sophomore Chris Scheipe from the right side of the field into the net near the left post. The goal was the first of Obogu’s career.

With the score tied and about 20 minutes left in regulation, UVa (3-5-1, 0-3 ACC) kept the pressure up.