Virginia men’s soccer team scores three times in final 25 minutes of comeback win over VCU

Tuesday night’s result was worth the wait for the Virginia men's soccer team.
The Cavaliers had to wait through a nearly two-hour weather delay before starting its match with VCU. Then, Virginia waited nearly 70 minutes of game time to find the back of the net.
Once UVa finally scored, the Cavaliers took out a month’s worth of frustration with exceptional offensive play. Freshman Kome Obogu spearheaded the team’s late offensive outburst.
The youngster, who entered Tuesday’s match with VCU without a goal, scored twice in a three-minute span to turn a 1-0 halftime deficit into a solid 2-1 lead. Fellow freshman Michael Tsicoulias chipped in another goal in the final 10 minutes to hand the Cavaliers a 3-1 win.
Needing a spark halfway through the second half trailing 1-0, UVa found Ubogu in front of the net. The freshman headed a beautiful pass from sophomore Chris Scheipe from the right side of the field into the net near the left post. The goal was the first of Obogu’s career.
With the score tied and about 20 minutes left in regulation, UVa (3-5-1, 0-3 ACC) kept the pressure up.
Less than three minutes after his first goal, Obogu sprinted into the box to reach a ball dribbling toward VCU goalkeeper John Ermini. Obogu won the race to the ball, barely beating Ermini to the right side of the box, sliding and knocking the ball under the sliding Ermini and into the left corner of the goal.
UVa turned a lackluster showing and a 1-0 deficit into a fiery finish and a 3-1 win. It’s a much-needed win for the Wahoos, who have struggled in September.
The Cavaliers won their first two matches of the season before dropping five of their last six contests coming into Tuesday’s action. The lone positive result was a 0-0 tie with UNC Greensboro.
Obogu helped turn that around, scoring twice in three minutes and nearly adding three more goals later in the match. He barely missed one shot, which hit the goalkeeper and the woodwork. Another chance, a header, bounced off the left post in the final 12 minutes. In the final six minutes, Obogu missed on his easiest chance of the night, misfiring on a deflection in front of a relatively open net.
He dropped to the ground in disappointment and performed a pushup as self-punishment for the miss.
It’s a good win for UVa, as VCU (5-3-1, 1-1 A-10) entered the match undefeated against ACC foes. The Rams have a win over Wake Forest and played UNC to a draw.
VCU’s first half goal came from graduate student Pablo Varela Fraga. The Rams were the better team in the opening 45 minutes, but the Cavaliers finished Tuesday night with a purpose.
Virginia will look to maintain positive momentum Friday when it plays at Notre Dame.