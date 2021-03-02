Virginia men’s soccer team opens spring with 3-0 win over George Mason

The Virginia men’s soccer team opened its spring season in style Tuesday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers, who went 3-4-1 in the fall, faced an overmatched George Mason team and quickly imposed their will on the visitors. They attacked the Patriots, generating scoring chances and executing soundly on finishing opportunities.

As a result, Virginia dominated in a 3-0 win over George Mason. The game represented UVa’s first game against a non-ACC foe since the 2019 national title match against Georgetown.

“Great win,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said. “It’s always good to score three goals and to have a clean sheet.”

After a fall against all ACC teams, the Cavaliers took advantage of a match against less talented opposition. UVa scored twice in the first 11 minutes to effectively put the game out of reach shortly after its start.

The first goal game in the eighth minute from sophomore forward Alex Gunnarsson, who received a beautiful cross from fellow sophomore forward Kevin Ogudugu. Gunnarsson received the pass near the left side of the net and finished on an empty net as Ogudugu’s pass moved the defense out of position.