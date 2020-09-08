Virginia men’s soccer team named ACC North Region favorite

Despite a handful of key players departing, the Virginia men’s soccer team enters an abbreviated 2020 fall season with the pressure of expectations.

The Cavaliers were named the ACC North Region favorite Tuesday after a vote conducted by the conference's head coaches.

COVID-19 led to a shortened fall schedule, and it also led to the ACC creating North and South Regions this fall. The Cavaliers received nine of the 11 first-place votes for teams in the North. Pittsburgh received a pair of first-place votes and is projected to finish second in the region. Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Louisville and Notre Dame round out the North Region.

UVa also received one vote to win the ACC this season. Clemson led the way with five votes, while Wake Forest earned four. North Carolina joined UVa by receiving one vote as well.

ACC favorite Clemson led the way in the South Region voting, followed by Wake Forest, North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke.

Virginia was the only team in the North Region to receive a vote to win the ACC, while three of the five South Region teams earned votes to win the league this fall.