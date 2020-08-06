Virginia men’s soccer team finalizes 2020 recruiting class

The Virginia men’s soccer program announced its incoming 2020 recruiting class Thursday, bringing in 13 new players to a team that made the national championship match a season ago.

Interestingly, five of those newcomers are transfers.

Four of UVa’s underclassmen stars from the 2019 team that went 21-2-1 moved onto the professional ranks, leaving the Cavaliers with holes to fill.

“Our team last year was arguably one of the best in UVa history and there is no better compliment to the quality of a program when you see guys achieve their dream of playing soccer professionally,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said in a release. “I’m proud of how we have prepared guys for that dream and am even more excited to get to work with this corps of newcomers.”

The group of 13 newcomers gives the Cavaliers added talent and experience. Given the returning athletes, UVa should enter the season with high expectations despite losing talented players.

Freshmen

Eight first-years will join the Wahoos this fall.