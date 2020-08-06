Virginia men’s soccer team finalizes 2020 recruiting class

The Virginia men’s soccer program announced its incoming 2020 recruiting class Thursday, bringing in 13 new players to a team that made the national championship match a season ago.
Interestingly, five of those newcomers are transfers.
Four of UVa’s underclassmen stars from the 2019 team that went 21-2-1 moved onto the professional ranks, leaving the Cavaliers with holes to fill.
“Our team last year was arguably one of the best in UVa history and there is no better compliment to the quality of a program when you see guys achieve their dream of playing soccer professionally,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said in a release. “I’m proud of how we have prepared guys for that dream and am even more excited to get to work with this corps of newcomers.”
The group of 13 newcomers gives the Cavaliers added talent and experience. Given the returning athletes, UVa should enter the season with high expectations despite losing talented players.
Freshmen
Eight first-years will join the Wahoos this fall.
Leo Afonso is an athletic forward from Florida. He spent time training with a Philadelphia Union affiliate and scored 25 goals in 2017-18 as a member of Boca United, a club soccer team.
Julian Aguilar joins the team as a midfielder from Guatemala. He’s the younger brother of former UVa national champion Pablp Aguilar, and he’s a gifted scorer and passer. He was the captain of his club team for three seasons.
Another club soccer player for the Philadelphia Union, Jules Anderson, joins the Cavaliers from New Jersey. He’s a highly rated midfielder expected to make a difference during his collegiate career.
Colin Shutler is UVa’s star goalkeeper. Holden Brown, a goalie from Indiana, will have a chance to learn from Shutler prior to competing for starting time. Brown is a gifted athlete who recorded 17 clean sheets in 31 varsity experiences in high school.
Rafael Caipo is an interesting addition to the Wahoos. A native of Peru, Caipo can play both midfield and defense, giving him position versatility. He was a captain for the Peruvian Under-17 National Team.
Kaya Ignacio, a Texas native, starred on his high school track and field teams. The distance runner also plays forward and midfield at an exceptional high level. He played as a captain for the Houston Dynamo Academy.
The group of freshmen is rounded out with Chris Scheipe and William Shuchart. The latter is a Florida native hoping to contribute as a forward, while Scheipe joins the team as a midfielder and defender with solid experience at the club level. He’s from Georgia.
Transfers
The most experienced of the five transfers joining the team is Louis Evans, a New Zealander who played four seasons at Davidson. He’s started 26 games throughout his career, including competing in a 2-1 loss to Virginia in 2017.
Evans is capable of immediately contributing on defense.
Gelnovatch and the Cavaliers add another defensive transfer in Oliver Gerbig. He started two years at Coastal Carolina, and he’s a member of the Hong Kong under-20 National Team. He’s another player capable of contributing early on in his UVa days.
Kevin Ogudugu joins the program as a forward and midfielder who played nine games for Portland last season. He scored one goal. It’s unclear how much he’ll play in his first year or so in Charlottesville, but he’s someone who could develop into a consistent starter.
UVa adds Alex Rando at goalkeeper. He was a freshman at Stanford a season ago, but didn’t play in any games.
The final transfer is Joan Gilbert, who joins UVa as a midfielder from Spain. He played club soccer for a handful of squads and should add depth at the midfield spot.
UVa hopes the blend of transfers and incoming freshmen give it a chance to contend for the national title again this fall.
“This class gives us an immediate injection of experience and leadership and sprinkles in some really good young talent,” Gelnovatch said. “We were presented with a big challenge back in January after a good number of our veterans moved on to the professional ranks or graduated. I think there is a nice blend of transfers with familiarity with this level of soccer as well as good number of international guys that can help us right away.”
