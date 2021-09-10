Virginia men’s soccer team falls to Syracuse in ACC opener

A hot start propelled Syracuse to a 3-1 win over the Virginia men’s soccer team on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The match was the ACC opener for each squad. The Cavaliers drop to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, while the Orange move above .500 to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

Syracuse opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when Deandre Kerr found the back of the net. The Cavaliers' early deficit grew in the 19th minute when Max Kent headed in a corner kick from Colin Biros.

The Wahoos showed flashes of impressive play on both ends, but trying to overcome an early 2-0 deficit against a conference foe is an unenviable position. Virginia worked hard to create scoring chances the rest of the match, but the Orange played solid defense in the box and took advantage of the occasional counterattacks.

Syracuse’s 2-0 lead was the first time all season the Cavaliers faced a two-goal deficit.

Virginia quickly answered with a gorgeous sequence from Paul Wiese and Leo Afonso. Wiese helped spark a transition opportunity from the right side. He fired a lengthy pass in the air to Afonso. The ball was perfectly placed, and Afonso used a nifty shot with the outside of his right foot to move the ball from near the middle of the box to the right side of the net.