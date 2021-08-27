Virginia men’s soccer program's 800th win comes in oddly physical season opener

When Thursday night’s action ended, the Virginia men’s soccer team had 800 victories to its name, the fifth-most of any program.

The journey to reach the milestone was unlike any head coach George Gelnovatch had ever seen.

“I can’t remember a game where the opposition’s had two red cards, I’m trying to think back in my career,” Gelnovatch said after UVa’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan on Thursday night. “To be fair, there could have been three red cards. Didn’t like that a whole lot.”

Western Michigan came to Charlottesville for the season opener fired up. For whatever reason, the Broncos treated Thursday’s game like a matchup between two bitter rivals.

The MAC school played ferociously, at times breaking the rules and being penalized for it. When the Broncos tied the game in the final 10 minutes despite being down two players due to red cards, they ran toward UVa’s bench and celebrated while talking trash to the Cavaliers.

A few minutes later, the first goal of freshman Ank Nibogora’s UVa career propelled the Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory.