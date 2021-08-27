Virginia men’s soccer program's 800th win comes in oddly physical season opener

When Thursday night’s action ended, the Virginia men’s soccer team had 800 victories to its name, the fifth-most of any program.
The journey to reach the milestone was unlike any head coach George Gelnovatch had ever seen.
“I can’t remember a game where the opposition’s had two red cards, I’m trying to think back in my career,” Gelnovatch said after UVa’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan on Thursday night. “To be fair, there could have been three red cards. Didn’t like that a whole lot.”
Western Michigan came to Charlottesville for the season opener fired up. For whatever reason, the Broncos treated Thursday’s game like a matchup between two bitter rivals.
The MAC school played ferociously, at times breaking the rules and being penalized for it. When the Broncos tied the game in the final 10 minutes despite being down two players due to red cards, they ran toward UVa’s bench and celebrated while talking trash to the Cavaliers.
A few minutes later, the first goal of freshman Ank Nibogora’s UVa career propelled the Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory.
“We knew once the first red card happened and then the second one, all they were trying to do was kick us around,” Nibogora said. “We knew, like no retaliation, just play smart and as they get tired, we’re going to start playing more football and start playing the beautiful game even more and more.”
The Broncos did appear exhausted in the final minutes, which made their game-tying goal all the more shocking. UVa, however, took advantage of a tired Western Michigan team and found the game-winning goal.
When the Cavaliers played soccer in space, they showed promise. Fighting through the physical play certainly made the game sloppier and a bit chaotic.
Gelnovatch expects to see the team’s passing and chemistry improve as the season progresses.
“I think a couple weeks later in the season we’ll have things figured out a little bit more, move the ball a little bit quicker,” Gelnovatch said. “We’re still trying to figure guys out.”
UVa’s head coach wasn’t overjoyed with some elements of his squad’s execution, but he loved that they remained level-headed against the Broncos, who almost seemed to want a fight. Gelnovatch wasn’t shocked to see Western Michigan, which played UVa in 2019, competing the way it did.
“I think the coach had them wound up to this effect, I don’t know how else to say it,” Gelnovatch said. “I could sense that it came from the top down. I’m just proud of our guys that they dealt with it.”
The 800th victory for UVa men’s soccer left the team and Gelnovatch exhausted. It took a special mental and physical effort to defeat a feisty Western Michigan squad.
“We know before the game it was gonna be a chippy game,” Nibogora said. “That’s the game they’re trying to play, and we knew we had to be ready for it. The intensity had to be there.”
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they started the season with a win. The victory also happened to provide the team with a special milestone.
Gelnovatch and company weren’t too focused on hitting the historic mark, but rather that they opened the year with a victory and likely won’t have to face a team quite like Western Michigan the rest of the season.
Skill level of opponents will increase, but it’s hard to imagine a team grabbing two red cards in one match against the Wahoos the rest of the season.
“I give them a lot of credit for just dealing with this team,” Gelnovatch said.