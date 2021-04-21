Virginia men’s golf team hopes to make noise at ACC Championships

Reaching that point will be a challenge. Three ACC teams sit in the top five of the national rankings. Florida State checks in at No. 2 nationally, while Clemson sits at No. 4 and Wake Forest isn’t far behind at No. 5. N.C. State, which has won each of its last four tournaments, rounds out the top 10 at No. 10.

To break into that group, the Cavaliers will need a solid week from a few underclassmen.

The team’s top three players in terms of scoring average are all freshmen or sophomores. Sophomore Pietro Bovari leads the team in scoring average, and he’s tied with freshman George Duangmanee for the team lead with five under-par rounds this spring. Chris Fosdick, a freshman, is third in scoring average behind Bovari and Duangmanee.

“They’ve helped us a lot,” graduate student Andrew Orischak said. “It’s really been impressive to see how well they’ve played at such a young part of their college career. Certainly that’s not usual, and they’re gonna play well and they’re gonna play well going forward. Virginia golf is lucky to have them.”

Orischak joins a group of three upperclassmen who complement the youngsters. Seniors WeiWei Gao and Jimmie Massie are among the team’s top six contributors.