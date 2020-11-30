Virginia men’s basketball won’t play William & Mary on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball team wasn’t scheduled to play William & Mary until Dec. 12, but the Cavaliers learned before the calendar flipped to December that they won’t face the Tribe in two weeks at John Paul Jones Arena.

William & Mary announced Monday that its basketball program would go on a two-week pause due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The Tribe announced one positive test and that all of their players, coaches, trainers and managers would self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority,” William & Mary interim director of athletics Jeremy Martin said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the university leadership and out medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved.”

The person who tested positive will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, per local health guidelines.

The test result knocks out five nonconference games from William & Mary’s schedule. The Tribe were scheduled to play N.C. State on Monday before games with Hampton, George Washington, Norfolk State and UVa.

Instead, William & Mary hopes to resume men’s basketball activities on Dec. 14.

The postponement leaves Virginia with a schedule opening on Dec. 12. The Cavaliers face Michigan State at home on Dec. 9. A week later, the Wahoos open ACC play at Wake Forest.

