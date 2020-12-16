Virginia men’s basketball team will return to practice Saturday, host W&M on Tuesday

The Virginia men’s basketball team will return to practice Saturday and play its first game since Dec. 4 on Tuesday against William & Mary, the program announced Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers stopped team activity on Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The announcement also confirms reports from Tuesday night that Virginia won’t play Villanova on Saturday. Unfortunately, the two programs won’t reschedule the game either. The meeting between the No. 17 Cavaliers and the No. 7 Wildcats is officially canceled.

The team’s Dec. 9 game against Michigan State is still listed as postponed, not canceled. That keeps some hope that at least one of UVa’s marquee nonconference matchups might be made up. Rescheduling a game against the Spartans could prove to be a major logistical challenge, though.

UVa officially rescheduled its game with William & Mary, however. The two teams will meet on Tuesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on the ACC Network. That date of that contest has changed multiple times this season.