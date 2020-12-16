Virginia men’s basketball team will return to practice Saturday, host W&M on Tuesday

The Virginia men’s basketball team will return to practice Saturday and play its first game since Dec. 4 on Tuesday against William & Mary, the program announced Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers stopped team activity on Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 issues within its program.
The announcement also confirms reports from Tuesday night that Virginia won’t play Villanova on Saturday. Unfortunately, the two programs won’t reschedule the game either. The meeting between the No. 17 Cavaliers and the No. 7 Wildcats is officially canceled.
The team’s Dec. 9 game against Michigan State is still listed as postponed, not canceled. That keeps some hope that at least one of UVa’s marquee nonconference matchups might be made up. Rescheduling a game against the Spartans could prove to be a major logistical challenge, though.
UVa officially rescheduled its game with William & Mary, however. The two teams will meet on Tuesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on the ACC Network. That date of that contest has changed multiple times this season.
After the game against the Tribe, the Cavaliers will have just over a week off before starting ACC play on Dec. 30 at Notre Dame. Virginia opens its home ACC season a couple days later when it welcomes Virginia Tech to town on Jan. 2.
Virginia’s most recent game came on Dec. 4, when it beat Kent State 71-64 in overtime. The Cavaliers will go just over two weeks between playing Kent State and William & Mary, with 10 days away from practice during the break.
UVa has been inconsistent through its first four games, needing overtime to beat Kent State and losing to San Francisco in upset fashion. The Cavaliers will do their best to be sounder on both ends despite significant time away from the practice court due to COVID-19.
