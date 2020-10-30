Virginia men’s basketball team to host Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Tony Bennett and the Virginia men’s basketball team will host Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC and UVa announced Friday. The game will be held on Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The matchup pits two of the top programs in college basketball against each other, and it won’t be the first meeting between the successful programs.

Michigan State took down Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in both 2014 and 2015, despite UVa being the higher seed in each matchup. While the rosters looked different, revenge will be on the mind of some Cavaliers fans.

Interestingly, the matchup also features a family rivalry.

UVa’s Sam Hauser will square off against Joey Hauser, his younger brother who plays at Michigan State. Both players originally started their college careers at Marquette and played a season together before opting to transfer. Sam played three seasons at Marquette, while Joey played one.

The two standout performers sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules. They spent their seasons as practice squad players, simulating opposing players.