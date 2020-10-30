Virginia men’s basketball team to host Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Tony Bennett and the Virginia men’s basketball team will host Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC and UVa announced Friday. The game will be held on Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena.
The matchup pits two of the top programs in college basketball against each other, and it won’t be the first meeting between the successful programs.
Michigan State took down Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in both 2014 and 2015, despite UVa being the higher seed in each matchup. While the rosters looked different, revenge will be on the mind of some Cavaliers fans.
Interestingly, the matchup also features a family rivalry.
UVa’s Sam Hauser will square off against Joey Hauser, his younger brother who plays at Michigan State. Both players originally started their college careers at Marquette and played a season together before opting to transfer. Sam played three seasons at Marquette, while Joey played one.
The two standout performers sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules. They spent their seasons as practice squad players, simulating opposing players.
UVa-Michigan State sets up to be one of the marquee matchups of the entire ACC-Big Ten Challenge event. Other contests — such as Illinois at Duke — are expected to draw significant national interest as well.
While UVa’s full nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season has yet to be revealed, the Cavaliers currently have three major nonconference games on their plate. The Wahoos play Florida at a neutral site on Nov. 27. They’re now slated to host Michigan State on Dec. 9, and they have a game scheduled against Villanova for Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden.
COVID-19 makes all scheduled games less certain than previous seasons, but the nonconference slate appears to be one of UVa’s toughest in recent memory if the Cavaliers can complete it safely.
Fortunately for Bennett, his team features plenty of talent to stand up to tough foes. Kihei Clark returns as a veteran point guard for the group. Jay Huff gives the team a versatile scoring and defensive performer at center, and Hauser should slide into a small forward or power forward role.
Additional depth at guard and forward makes the Cavaliers a potential top-10 team entering this season.
