Virginia men’s basketball team to host Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Virginia men’s basketball team will host Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this upcoming season, the ACC announced Monday. The game is scheduled for Nov. 29.
It’s the first time the two teams will meet as part of the Challenge and the fourth all-time meeting between the teams. UVa won the most recent meeting 74-41 in 2016, but the Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 2-1.
UVa didn’t compete in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last season after its scheduled matchup with Michigan State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.
Iowa finished 22-9 and 14-6 in the Big Ten last season. The Hawkeyes were exceptional offensively, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament behind a high-scoring attack. Unfortunately for Iowa, it was upset in the second round by Oregon as its porous defense yielded nearly 100 points in a 95-80 defeat.
Virginia went 18-7 overall and 13-4 in the ACC in 2020-21. The Cavaliers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by Ohio.
Both teams will look much different in 2021-22.
National Player of the Year Luka Garza graduated and plans to play professionally, leaving Iowa without one of the best players in college hoops. Joe Wieskamp also is headed to the professional ranks. Jordan Bohannon, a guard who averaged 10.6 points per game last season, is among the notable returners for the Hawkeyes.
Virginia loses veteran leaders Jay Huff and Sam Hauser. Trey Murphy III, a Rice transfer who spent one season in Charlottesville, entered the NBA Draft. A trio of underclassmen contributors also transferred in the offseason. UVa added impact transfers in East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner and Indiana’s Armaan Franklin to help offset personnel losses. Guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman return.
Virginia's matchup with Iowa will be one of two games that kicks off the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 29. The other is Notre Dame vs. Illinois.
The Nov. 30 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups are Clemson at Rutgers, Duke at Ohio State, Florida State at Purdue, Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Indiana at Syracuse and Northwestern at Wake Forest.
Dec. 1, the final day of the Challenge, will include six games: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, Louisville at Michigan State, Miami at Penn State, Michigan at North Carolina, Nebraska at N.C. State and Virginia Tech at Maryland.