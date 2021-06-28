Virginia men’s basketball team to host Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Virginia men’s basketball team will host Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this upcoming season, the ACC announced Monday. The game is scheduled for Nov. 29.

It’s the first time the two teams will meet as part of the Challenge and the fourth all-time meeting between the teams. UVa won the most recent meeting 74-41 in 2016, but the Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 2-1.

UVa didn’t compete in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last season after its scheduled matchup with Michigan State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.

Iowa finished 22-9 and 14-6 in the Big Ten last season. The Hawkeyes were exceptional offensively, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament behind a high-scoring attack. Unfortunately for Iowa, it was upset in the second round by Oregon as its porous defense yielded nearly 100 points in a 95-80 defeat.

Virginia went 18-7 overall and 13-4 in the ACC in 2020-21. The Cavaliers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by Ohio.

Both teams will look much different in 2021-22.