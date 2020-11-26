Virginia men’s basketball team showcased depth in season opener

Shooting guards Tomas Woldetensae, Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann may all compete for minutes. Stattmann added eight points toward the end of the blowout win over Towson.

On the wing, Sam Hauser looked like a star Wednesday, dropping 19 points on just nine shots from the floor. He led the Wahoos with eight rebounds, too.

Murphy III, a transfer from Rice, dropped 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting in his Virginia debut. He’s also likely to see consistent playing time on the wing.

“It was just really exciting to play,” Murphy III said. “We’ve been playing against each other for so long. We’ve been going at it for about four months or so, and it was just fun to play against other guys and play with my teammates.”

Sophomore Justin McKoy earned the start at power forward, filling a unique role. He’s asked to bring energy, rebounding and defense, and he delivered. He scored two points to go with three assists and five boards in 21 minutes. He won’t draw headlines, but he’s a quality performer in his role.

He ended the contest with the best plus-minus of any player on UVa’s team at plus-24.