Virginia men’s basketball team seeks increased intensity on defense

Hauser credits some of that lack of energy to Virginia’s calm team demeanor, but he and Clark both believe there’s room for the Cavaliers to develop more of an edge while still remaining focused and controlling emotions.

An edge finally appeared for stretches in overtime.

“We definitely upped our effort on the defensive end because we knew defense would carry us to a win and we were able to get stops,” Clark said. “That is something we had to do to pull out the W tonight.”

Defensive consistency looks like an area of improvement for the No. 15 team in the country.

It may take time for UVa’s defensive identity this season to develop. The Cavaliers are still figuring out their rotation, and nine different players logged at least six minutes of action Friday. Eight players logged 11 minutes or more. Of those players, two are transfers and one is a freshman.

Guys like Hauser, Trey Murrphy III and Reece Beekman might need more a few games to improve their defensive play in Bennett’s system as they acclimate themselves to the system and the defensive standard at UVa.

Rebounding also concerns Bennett after four games.