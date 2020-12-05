Virginia men’s basketball team seeks increased intensity on defense

Tony Bennett teams pride themselves on playing elite defense. The 2020-21 version of the Virginia men’s basketball team, however, looks closer to being an offensive juggernaut than a defensive powerhouse.
UVa (3-1) needed overtime to beat Kent State 71-64 on Friday night after allowing 40 second-half points for the second time this season. The Cavaliers allowed San Francisco to score 40 points in the second half of a loss earlier this season.
In overtime against the Golden Flashes the Cavaliers clamped down, allowing just two Kent State points.
“Our defense hit a good level in overtime, which really sealed the victory,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said. “Throughout the game, though, our defense was leaky at times.”
Junior guard Kihei Clark says the team locked down on defense after Kent State’s Danny Pippen drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Following Pippen’s basket, the Golden Flashes went 4:40 without scoring.
“You could definitely feel the intensity pick up,” Clark said. “It shouldn’t be that way just because it’s crunch time.”
Clark liked the overtime defense, but makes a valid point. The Cavaliers’ defensive intensity and team intensity looked improved in overtime. For the first 40 minutes, however, UVa didn’t seem nearly as engaged in the game as Kent State.
Hauser credits some of that lack of energy to Virginia’s calm team demeanor, but he and Clark both believe there’s room for the Cavaliers to develop more of an edge while still remaining focused and controlling emotions.
An edge finally appeared for stretches in overtime.
“We definitely upped our effort on the defensive end because we knew defense would carry us to a win and we were able to get stops,” Clark said. “That is something we had to do to pull out the W tonight.”
Defensive consistency looks like an area of improvement for the No. 15 team in the country.
It may take time for UVa’s defensive identity this season to develop. The Cavaliers are still figuring out their rotation, and nine different players logged at least six minutes of action Friday. Eight players logged 11 minutes or more. Of those players, two are transfers and one is a freshman.
Guys like Hauser, Trey Murrphy III and Reece Beekman might need more a few games to improve their defensive play in Bennett’s system as they acclimate themselves to the system and the defensive standard at UVa.
Rebounding also concerns Bennett after four games.
Kent State grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, leading to nine second-chance points, including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. Michigan State has pulled down 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games, and the Spartans visit Charlottesville Wednesday night.
“I think that’s a real issue,” Bennett said. “What’s coming up next is one of the best rebounding teams that college basketball has seen over the years, so we’ll have to be even better. It’s a five-man deal.”
It’s clear that Virginia possesses a better offensive team than a year ago — the Cavaliers scored 70 points Friday for the third time this season after only reaching 70 points twice all of last season — but the defensive unit isn’t quite where the coaches and players want it.
Losing Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key to graduation hurt, as both players excelled defensively and crashed the glass well for rebounds. Those upperclassmen consistently made the plays needed to help UVa win on the defensive end of the floor.
“That stuff was huge for coming up with key stops, key rebounds,” Bennett said. “We’re not there yet in that area.”
Virginia isn’t the same defensive team it was a season ago, at least not yet. With Michigan State coming to town Wednesday, the Cavaliers need at least some improvement defensively and rebounding to beat a top-10 foe.
“We gotta get better, because come Wednesday it’s not gonna fly against a really good team in Michigan State,” Hauser said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!