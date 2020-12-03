Virginia men’s basketball team seeks complete team effort against Kent State

When a team wins a game by 25 points, fans are typically pleased. Coaches, however, always seem to find areas for needed improvement.

For Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, he wants to see a complete 40-minute effort from his team. While the 15th-ranked Cavaliers beat Saint Francis 76-51 on Tuesday, they were outscored 38-31 in the second half. Bennett was quick to point to that out after the win.

“They outscored us 38-31 in the second half, and I felt we didn’t last or we weren’t persistent enough defensively,” Bennett said. “There were breakdowns.”

Through three games, UVa is averaging 37 points per first half while allowing just 17.7 points. In the second half, UVa’s offense maintains similar scoring numbers, averaging 38 points per half. Defensively, however, the Wahoos are allowing 37.7 points per second half. San Francisco scored 40 points in the second half of its upset over UVa.

“We played really good basketball defensively and offensively in the first half,” Bennett said after the Saint Francis win. “And we got on the glass, we touched the paint, scored in the paint and offensive rebounds, so that was good to see … so I think that was a step in the right direction in the first half. Second half, not so much.”