Virginia men’s basketball team seeks complete team effort against Kent State

When a team wins a game by 25 points, fans are typically pleased. Coaches, however, always seem to find areas for needed improvement.
For Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, he wants to see a complete 40-minute effort from his team. While the 15th-ranked Cavaliers beat Saint Francis 76-51 on Tuesday, they were outscored 38-31 in the second half. Bennett was quick to point to that out after the win.
“They outscored us 38-31 in the second half, and I felt we didn’t last or we weren’t persistent enough defensively,” Bennett said. “There were breakdowns.”
Through three games, UVa is averaging 37 points per first half while allowing just 17.7 points. In the second half, UVa’s offense maintains similar scoring numbers, averaging 38 points per half. Defensively, however, the Wahoos are allowing 37.7 points per second half. San Francisco scored 40 points in the second half of its upset over UVa.
“We played really good basketball defensively and offensively in the first half,” Bennett said after the Saint Francis win. “And we got on the glass, we touched the paint, scored in the paint and offensive rebounds, so that was good to see … so I think that was a step in the right direction in the first half. Second half, not so much.”
UVa (2-1) hosts Kent State (1-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Golden Flashes opened the season against Point Park, an NAIA school. While the competition will be much better against Virginia, Kent State did win its first game 90-41, scoring 50 points in the second half.
Kent State was picked in the preseason to finish seventh in the MAC this year. It possesses decent talent at the forward positions. Senior forward Danny Pippen is one of the top players in the MAC, and 6-foot-11 senior Justyn Hamilton snagged 14 rebounds against Point Park. Hamilton is a transfer from Temple.
UVa can counter the post play of Kent State with players such as redshirt senior center Jay Huff and power forward Kadin Shedrick. After dealing with an illness in the fall, Shedrick has regained much of the 25 pounds he lost when he was sick. He looked stellar Tuesday, scoring 12 points and adding eight rebounds.
“I saw a lot of fight in him [Tuesday] and that’s something we’ve been seeing a lot in practice recently too,” Huff said. “He’s just been getting a lot of offensive rebounds. His long arms help a lot with that so he’s going to be a big piece moving forward.”
The Cavaliers want to put together a 40-minute performance against the mid-major foe, and they’ll do so using a deep rotation. Interestingly, Bennett used two different five-man lineups at times, basically subbing out an entire group to put another group of guys on the floor.
“I kind of did the hockey shifts,” Bennett said. “Shout out to the Tampa Bay Lightning.”
The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2019-20, and head coach Jon Cooper credited Virginia’s national title run after losing to UMBC the year prior as inspiration in their championship journey.
Adjusting to rotations and determining which groups work best together plays a role in the team’s ability to put together a complete performance. Through three games, point guard Kihei Clark hasn’t been as effective as he was at times last season. He’s turned the ball over seven times through three games, and he only played 15 minutes in the win over Saint Francis.
Freshman Reece Beekman played 22 minutes at point guard against the Red Flash, and he’s yet to turn the ball over in 69 minutes of action this season. Beekman’s play earned him the start against Saint Francis, pushing Clark to the bench as the Cavaliers tried out a new starting lineup.
“Some guys just have it,” Bennett said. “It’s the 'it,' the feel thing, and so far he’s shown that. That’s what we liked about him when we recruited him.”
As the Wahoos work in new players — they played their full roster in wins over Towson and Saint Francis — there will be growing pains. The Cavaliers also played a five-out offensive system in its first two games before running its more traditional blocker-mover offensive sets in the matchup with Saint Francis. Without scrimmages this season due to COVID-19, the new offensive principles coupled with the addition of new players leads to stretches of inconsistency.
Bennett wants his team to be sound for a full 40 minutes. Fortunately for Virginia, ample time remains this season to improve and generate better consistency on both ends of the floor.
“I think learning to play with everybody is something that we’re going to have to figure out, and I think we’re learning how to do that,” Huff said. “We have a really young team. We have a lot of young guys that, you know, haven’t necessarily been here as long as an old man like me.”
