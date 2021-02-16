Virginia men’s basketball team seeks answers for struggles against ranked teams

After giving up 45 first-half points, it seemed like Virginia’s defensive effort improved in the opening minutes of the second half. The defensive success quickly faded.

The Seminoles responded with a 3-pointer from junior guard Sardaar Calhoun to end the 16-3 run. The former Blue Ridge star's jumper dropped, and the Seminoles quickly regained confidence and made a few more jump shots. Five minutes after UVa cut the lead to seven points, Florida State stretched it back out to 22.

Florida State’s run put a damper on UVa’s confidence.

“We can’t control if they can make a big-time shot or an acrobatic play, but we can control if our defense is set, if we’re active on the ball, if we’re in position and not committing some lapse of judgment,” Bennett said. “I think that was the part that we have to look into and say, ‘How good can we be? How good do we want to be?’”

As disappointing as the loss to Florida State was for Virginia, the season isn’t over. The Cavaliers are still at the top of the ACC standings, and four regular-season games remain before the ACC Tournament begins.

The Cavaliers hope the loss to the Seminoles serves as another reminder of where it needs to improve as it gears up for postseason play.