Virginia men’s basketball team’s Jan. 13 game with Notre Dame moved to new time

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with Notre Dame on Wednesday will be played at 2:30 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Thursday. The game will air on the ACC Network.

The change comes as the ACC shuffles the conference schedule following COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. The Seminoles won’t play Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Pitt's game against Georgia Tech is being moved to Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The game between the Panthers and Yellow Jackets was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday.

For UVa, it means a Wednesday afternoon game rather than a late-night showdown.

Virginia played Notre Dame in South Bend on Dec. 30, opening ACC play with a 66-57 victory over the Fighting Irish. Tony Bennett’s team hosts Notre Dame this time around, hoping to sweep their ACC peer early in the 2020-21 ACC schedule.

Bennett is 11-1 in his career against Notre Dame, and the Cavaliers are 15-2 all-time against Notre Dame. UVa has never lost an ACC regular season game to the Irish.

Prior to hosting the Irish, UVa faces Boston College on the road Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.