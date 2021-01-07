Virginia men’s basketball team’s Jan. 13 game with Notre Dame moved to new time

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with Notre Dame on Wednesday will be played at 2:30 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Thursday. The game will air on the ACC Network.
The change comes as the ACC shuffles the conference schedule following COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. The Seminoles won’t play Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Pitt's game against Georgia Tech is being moved to Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The game between the Panthers and Yellow Jackets was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday.
For UVa, it means a Wednesday afternoon game rather than a late-night showdown.
Virginia played Notre Dame in South Bend on Dec. 30, opening ACC play with a 66-57 victory over the Fighting Irish. Tony Bennett’s team hosts Notre Dame this time around, hoping to sweep their ACC peer early in the 2020-21 ACC schedule.
Bennett is 11-1 in his career against Notre Dame, and the Cavaliers are 15-2 all-time against Notre Dame. UVa has never lost an ACC regular season game to the Irish.
Prior to hosting the Irish, UVa faces Boston College on the road Saturday.