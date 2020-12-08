Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with William & Mary rescheduled for Sunday

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s game against William & Mary, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will instead be played on Sunday at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena, the school announced on Tuesday.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

William & Mary received a positive COVID-19 test result on Nov. 29 and planned on pausing team activities for two weeks. Recent changes in CDC guidance allowed the Tribe to return from quarantine earlier than originally anticipated.

The program’s Tier 1 personnel, which are made up of players, coaches, trainers and managers, were tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. All test results came back negative.

This allowed the Tribe, with approval from the Virginia Department of Health, to return to team activities Tuesday. As a result, they will travel to Charlottesville for a game Sunday evening.

“I want to thank our entire William & Mary athletics community, as countless staffers went above and beyond to ensure all the needs of our student-athletes were met during their time in quarantine,” head coach Dane Fischer said in a statement. “Our team is excited to get back on the court and represent William & Mary.”