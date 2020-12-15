Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with Villanova reportedly postponed

The Virginia men’s basketball team won’t face No. 7 Villanova on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple reports. Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

The 17th-ranked Cavaliers hoped to play the game against the Wildcats, but UVa won’t be ready for the game as it deals with COVID-19 issues, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported. Villanova will try to find a replacement game for Saturday.

Virginia announced a pause in team activity last Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The Wahoos postponed games against Michigan State and William & Mary last week as a result of the pause.

Tony Bennett’s team last played on Dec. 4, when the Wahoos beat Kent State 71-64 in overtime. The Cavaliers are 3-1 on the season, but they’re running out of time to add nonconference games to their schedule.

UVa’s next scheduled contest is its ACC opener on Dec. 30 against Notre Dame. It’s unclear if the Cavaliers will have time to fit a nonconference game on the schedule between now and the game with the Fighting Irish at the end of the month.

Adding a nonconference game in between conference games later in the season is a possibility, but it’s a logistical challenge.

Virginia could enter conference play going nearly a full month between games.

