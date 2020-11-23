Virginia men’s basketball team readies for an unprecedented season

The college basketball season starts Wednesday, and the usual excitement for the season also comes with worry regarding COVID-19.

Players and coaches don’t want to become infected with the virus, which has symptoms that can sometimes be severe. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams — who is 70 years old — recently said on a media teleconference that people would be crazy not to fear and respect the virus.

Some cases of the virus, however, are quite mildm with those infected showing minimal or no symptoms. Those infections — and subsequent contact tracing — still hold the potential to postpone or cancel games this season.

Coming off a season that had no NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19, Virginia men’s basketball players want to play. Playing this year means avoiding COVID-19 as much as possible. Avoiding the virus as a team is only half the battle, as it doesn’t guarantee your opponent won’t face an issue related to COVID-19.

UVa’s highly anticipated early-season matchup against Florida, which was originally scheduled for Friday, won’t happen due to positive tests within the Gators' program.

Virginia, the ACC preseason favorite, wants to win this season. It also wants to take the court as much as it safely can.