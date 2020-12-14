Virginia men’s basketball team climbs up to No. 17 in latest AP poll

When the Virginia men’s basketball team plays, it slides down the AP poll. When it doesn’t, it actually moves up the rankings.

Despite not playing last week, Tony Bennett’s team improved from No. 18 in the AP poll to No. 17 in the latest rankings. Virginia opened the season at No. 4 in the preseason poll before slipping after a couple shaky performances to open the season.

Virginia comes in as the second-highest ranked team in the ACC this week. Florida State leads the way at No. 15. Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and Clemson sit in spots 20-24.

Virginia Tech dropped out of the poll after a 20-point loss to Penn State. The Hokies are receiving votes, but are not in the top 25. Syracuse joins Virginia Tech as another ACC program receiving votes.

Despite remaining in the top 20, the Cavaliers are currently paused due to COVID-19 issues within their program. It’s unclear when exactly they may return to practice, although it’s possible they get back on the court this week.