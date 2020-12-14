 Skip to main content
Virginia men’s basketball team climbs up to No. 17 in latest AP poll
MEN'S BASKETBALL

120420-cdp-sports-uvamenshoops580.JPG

Virginia guard Trey Murphy III, left, and forward Jay Huff fist bump during a game against the Kent State at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

When the Virginia men’s basketball team plays, it slides down the AP poll. When it doesn’t, it actually moves up the rankings.

Despite not playing last week, Tony Bennett’s team improved from No. 18 in the AP poll to No. 17 in the latest rankings. Virginia opened the season at No. 4 in the preseason poll before slipping after a couple shaky performances to open the season.

Virginia comes in as the second-highest ranked team in the ACC this week. Florida State leads the way at No. 15. Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and Clemson sit in spots 20-24.

Virginia Tech dropped out of the poll after a 20-point loss to Penn State. The Hokies are receiving votes, but are not in the top 25. Syracuse joins Virginia Tech as another ACC program receiving votes.

Despite remaining in the top 20, the Cavaliers are currently paused due to COVID-19 issues within their program. It’s unclear when exactly they may return to practice, although it’s possible they get back on the court this week.

UVa sits at 3-1 this season with its most recent game coming on Dec. 4, when the Wahoos defeated Kent State in overtime. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play No. 4 Michigan State and William & Mary last week, but COVID-19 issues postponed both contests.

Virginia is scheduled to play Saturday against No. 7 Villanova in New York City. Should the game happen, it will be the Cavaliers' first game against a ranked opponent this season.

