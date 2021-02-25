Virginia men’s basketball team chases defensive consistency as March nears

“I think we’ve had some of the same type of lapses happen throughout the year in our losses, and they seem to keep coming up and repeating themselves,” redshirt senior forward Sam Hauser said. “I think we do have to get physically tougher, but I think a lot of it starts with the mental side, and we just got to keep working at it.”

Some of the recent defensive lapses have come in the post.

N.C. State scored 30 of its 68 points in the paint Wednesday, with another 23 coming at the free-throw line. Virginia Tech found success against UVa down low earlier this season. Duke, found some success in the paint as well, in many cases using transition opportunities to get easy looks near the rim.

Typically, Virginia’s interior defense is stout. KenPom.com lists UVa as one of the 30 best 2-point field-goal percentage defenses in the country in each of the previous four seasons. The Cavaliers sit at No. 80 in the category this year. If that mark stands, it’ll be Virginia’s worst ranking since 2010-11.

Even with defensive mistakes, UVa has held four ACC opponents to 50 points or fewer. The Cavaliers aren’t terrible defensively, but they’re just not meeting their usual standard of excellence.