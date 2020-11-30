Virginia men’s basketball team aims to put San Francisco loss in rearview mirror

For college athletes, few things feel worse than waiting around to play the next game after a loss.

After falling to unranked San Francisco on Friday, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s wait to return to the floor ends Tuesday evening. The Cavaliers (1-1) host Saint Francis (1-1), which opened the season with a win over Pittsburgh, at 4 p.m.

The disappointing loss to San Francisco came two days after a 35-point blowout win over Towson. The Cavaliers looked off against the Dons, suffering an unexpected setback.

Virginia won’t hide from the loss, but the Cavaliers are looking forward to moving to the next game.

“Look at it in the mirror, grow from it,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the loss. “Forget about it.”

The loss to the Dons featured subpar 3-point shooting — Virginia went 3-for-12 from beyond the arc — and some uncharacteristically bad drives to the basket. At times the Cavaliers wildly attacked the rim, dodging defenders and firing up off-balance layups.

“The times that we got to the basket, we really labored to finish, partly because of their shot-blocking and at times we just weren’t physical enough on finishes,” Bennett said. “We avoided some contact.”