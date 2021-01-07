Virginia men’s basketball team adjusts to new assistants in Wake Forest win

One by one, Wake Forest’s coaches paraded out of the locker room Wednesday night and stopped by the Virginia men’s basketball bench to give head coach Tony Bennett fist bumps before the game.

While the Demon Deacons boasted a full arsenal of coaches, Bennett greeted them without his top assistants by his side. They were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, Bennett was joined on the sideline by director of player personnel Johnny Carpenter, associate athletic director for basketball administration Ronnie Wideman and strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis.

Carpenter and Wideman acted as Bennett’s top assistants Wednesday. In their first game thrust into a more significant coaching role, the two were part of a 70-61 victory over Wake Forest. After the game, Bennett noticed the excitement.

“Ronnie and Johnny saw each other and they ran at each other and they did like a chest bump, and they’re like ‘Let’s go!’” Bennett said. “They were so excited. I think they were like, we can’t lose if we’re the two assistants.”

Bennett joked after the game that he asked Wideman a question following the victory, and the young coach responded “The last two hours were a blur, I don’t know.”