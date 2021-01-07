Virginia men’s basketball team adjusts to new assistants in Wake Forest win

One by one, Wake Forest’s coaches paraded out of the locker room Wednesday night and stopped by the Virginia men’s basketball bench to give head coach Tony Bennett fist bumps before the game.
While the Demon Deacons boasted a full arsenal of coaches, Bennett greeted them without his top assistants by his side. They were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.
Instead, Bennett was joined on the sideline by director of player personnel Johnny Carpenter, associate athletic director for basketball administration Ronnie Wideman and strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis.
Carpenter and Wideman acted as Bennett’s top assistants Wednesday. In their first game thrust into a more significant coaching role, the two were part of a 70-61 victory over Wake Forest. After the game, Bennett noticed the excitement.
“Ronnie and Johnny saw each other and they ran at each other and they did like a chest bump, and they’re like ‘Let’s go!’” Bennett said. “They were so excited. I think they were like, we can’t lose if we’re the two assistants.”
Bennett joked after the game that he asked Wideman a question following the victory, and the young coach responded “The last two hours were a blur, I don’t know.”
The players said the absence of longtime assistant coaches like Jason Williford has been noticeable, especially in practice. Williford and other quarantined coaches only spoke with the team virtually this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bennett says coaches like Carpenter and Wideman, as well as the team’s sports information director Erich Bacher, were tasked with helping out when needed in practices leading up to the Wake Forest game.
“You hear those coaches’ voices every practice,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said. “You know, Coach Williford, Coach [Brad] Soderberg, Coach 'O' [Orlando Vandross], Coach [Kyle] Getter and Coach [Larry] Mangino. It’s just different not hear their voices, and Coach Bennett kind of has to try to fill that void, but I think us players had to step up a little bit and talk more in practice.”
Hauser said the players became more vocal as the week progressed, although there’s still room to improve in that area.
Among the vocal players during Wednesday’s victory was sophomore walk-on Chase Coleman. The guard spent much of the night against Wake Forest standing on the bench, even crouching into a defensive stance on the sideline when the Cavaliers were on defense. He kept a close eye on the game and offered thoughts in the huddle.
“Chase Coleman, I could hear his voice,” Bennett said. “He wants to be a coach. He was excellent, talking to the guys. He has really good insight on the game.”
In addition to player feedback, UVa’s two new assistants were also engaged and discussed the game with Bennett as UVa’s head man asked them questions. Despite their lack of coaching experience relative to Bennett’s usual assistants, Carpenter and Wideman didn’t shy away from the moment.
Freshman point guard Reece Beekman noted that the experience of new assistants was atypical, but he also praised the work of those put into new roles.
“I would say it was different, but Ronnie and Coach Johnny, they did a great job tonight just with matchups, calling out plays and then defensive assignments,” Beekman said. “It was definitely a difference, though.”
The usual assistants aren’t expected to miss games long term, although an absence at Boston College on Saturday afternoon remains a possibility depending on when each assistant coach exits quarantine or isolation. If that game is missed by some, most, if not all, of the group would likely be eligible to return for Wednesday’s home game against Notre Dame.
When the coaches return, the players will certainly be grateful to have those familiar voices back at practice and in the huddle on game day.
“Definitely different for sure, but we’re going to be glad to have them back in a couple days here,” Hauser said.
In the meantime, Carpenter and Wideman will savor their remaining chances to step into bigger coaching roles for the reigning national champions.
“As an old guy, that’s what I feel like, I’m like man these young guys I’m so proud of them that they got that experience and there was legitimate joy,” Bennett said. “I think they need to go have a beer and relax tonight. They’re a little amped up.”