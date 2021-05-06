Virginia men’s basketball team adds top international recruit Igor Milicic

As it continues to reshape its roster, the Virginia men’s basketball program looked overseas for its latest addition. The program confirmed Thursday that it has added top international prospect Igor Milicic Jr., a Polish forward.

Milicic Jr., who holds dual citizenship in Poland and Croatia, is the second member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins Taine Murray, an Australian prospect.

“I think with the help of Coach Bennett, I can become a great athlete as well as a great young adult,” Milicic Jr. said in a statement. “I can guarantee you that I am going to do everything necessary for the team to get better every day.”

Milicic Jr. can help fill a role as a scoring wing for UVa. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Milicic Jr. can shoot the ball from the perimeter while also scoring inside. Milicic Jr. gives Virginia a weapon on the wing for years to come.

He most recently played in 21 games for Orange Academy Ratiopharm in the German Pro B league in 2020-21. Milicic Jr. shot 45% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in those 21 contests. He also played in three games in Germany’s top professional league, the BBL.

The forward also played for the Polish national team in February.