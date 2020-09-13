Virginia men’s basketball team adds four-star guard to 2021 recruiting class

Taine Murray, a New Zealand native, announced news that likely made Tony Bennett and Virginia fans very happy early Sunday morning.

Murray, who listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, verbally committed to the Cavaliers on Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. ET.

“Blessed to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Virginia to play for coach Tony [Bennett] in the ACC,” Murray posted on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me; allowing me to be in this position today.”

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard picked the Wahoos over Maryland and Stanford. He trimmed his list of possible programs to three about three weeks ago before choosing UVa this weekend.

Murray will bring a versatile skill set to Charlottesville. He shoots the ball effectively from 3-point range and attacks the rim extremely well for his age.