 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia men’s basketball’s team's ACC opener at Wake Forest postponed
0 comments

Virginia men’s basketball’s team's ACC opener at Wake Forest postponed

{{featured_button_text}}
Towson Virginia Basketball

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, center, meets with his coaching staff during a time out during the Cavaliers' season opener against Towson on Nov. 25 in Uncasville, Conn.

 The Associated Press

The Virginia men’s basketball team was scheduled to open ACC play on Dec. 16 at Wake Forest. The ACC announced Friday evening that the game will be postponed.

“The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Wake Forest men’s basketball team,” the ACC said in a statement.

Wake Forest recently stopped team activities due to COVID-19 issues. It appears the Demon Deacons won’t be ready to compete on Dec. 16.

The news leaves Virginia with a sizeable scheduling gap. UVa faces Michigan State on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers were originally scheduled to host William & Mary on Dec. 12, but the Tribe stopped team activities due to COVID-19 issues within its program. That game is listed as postponed.

With the William & Mary game postponed and the Dec. 16 contest at Wake Forest postponed, the Cavaliers currently have a gap from the Wednesday game against Michigan State until Dec. 19. The Wahoos are scheduled to face Villanova at 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers may opt to add an opponent to their schedule between those two games, especially given the opening on Dec. 12.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert