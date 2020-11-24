Virginia men’s basketball notes: Cavaliers get new 'Bubbleville' opponents

Tuesday brought with it significant Virginia men’s basketball news.
The Cavaliers lost their season-opening opponent a day before the game, and the ACC announced a change in venue for the conference tournament in March.
In positive news, the Wahoos learned the tip off time and TV designation for its highly anticipated matchup with Michigan State.
UVa gets new opponents
Virginia was scheduled to open its season Wednesday against Maine. That game won’t happen, according to multiple reports, including one from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. Maine received positive COVID-19 test results, knocking it out of “Bubbleville.”
Instead, UVa will open the season Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against Towson. The Tigers, who announced the schedule change on Tuesday afternoon, finished 19-13 last season, going 12-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
They’re picked to finish fourth in the CAA this season, and they did receive four first-place votes in the CAA preseason poll.
The Cavaliers also know their scheduled opponent for Friday.
San Francisco men’s basketball shared Monday that it will face Virginia on Friday. The Cavaliers were originally supposed to face Florida on Friday, but the Gators opted not to compete in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut due to positive COVID-19 tests within their program.
Instead, the Wahoos will face San Francisco, a team from the West Coast Conference. The game is slated to tip off at 11:30 a.m. and it will air on ESPN.
The Dons went 22-12 a season ago, earning signature wins against Cal and BYU. They finished with a 9-7 mark in conference play. San Francisco has won 20 games in four consecutive years.
Heading into this season, the Dons were picked by the league’s coaches to finish fifth in the WCC. Senior guard Jamaree Bouyea is the top player for San Francisco. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists a season ago.
Barring additional schedule changes, the game against San Francisco will complete Virginia’s time in Bubbleville. The Cavaliers face Towson on Wednesday and San Francisco on Friday before heading to Charlottesville for a Tuesday matchup with Saint Francis.
Tony Bennett’s team, which was picked to win the ACC, hopes to complete both neutral site games safely while also learning a bit about its potential rotation. A Dec. 9 showdown with Michigan State looms on the calendar, and the Cavaliers will need to be at their best to take down the Spartans after playing four lesser nonconference foes.
ACC Tournament change
The 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ACC announced the news Wednesday, shifting the tournament location from Washington D.C. to Greensboro because of the pandemic.
The 2024 ACC Tournament will be held in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena.
“The ACC men’s basketball tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”
UVa-MSU tipoff time revealed
Virginia’s Dec. 9 game against Michigan State will tip off at 9:15 p.m., the ACC announced Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN.
The matchup is part of the ACC/Big Ten challenge, and it pins UVa’s Sam Hauser against his younger brother Joey, who plays at Michigan State. The game also features a coaching battle between Virginia’s Tony Bennett and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.
UVa hosts the matchup at John Paul Jones Arena, but severely limited attendance is expected due to health guidelines. Fortunately, fans can view the game on national TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!