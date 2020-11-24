Virginia men’s basketball notes: Cavaliers get new 'Bubbleville' opponents

Instead, the Wahoos will face San Francisco, a team from the West Coast Conference. The game is slated to tip off at 11:30 a.m. and it will air on ESPN.

The Dons went 22-12 a season ago, earning signature wins against Cal and BYU. They finished with a 9-7 mark in conference play. San Francisco has won 20 games in four consecutive years.

Heading into this season, the Dons were picked by the league’s coaches to finish fifth in the WCC. Senior guard Jamaree Bouyea is the top player for San Francisco. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists a season ago.

Barring additional schedule changes, the game against San Francisco will complete Virginia’s time in Bubbleville. The Cavaliers face Towson on Wednesday and San Francisco on Friday before heading to Charlottesville for a Tuesday matchup with Saint Francis.

Tony Bennett’s team, which was picked to win the ACC, hopes to complete both neutral site games safely while also learning a bit about its potential rotation. A Dec. 9 showdown with Michigan State looms on the calendar, and the Cavaliers will need to be at their best to take down the Spartans after playing four lesser nonconference foes.

ACC Tournament change