Virginia men’s basketball notebook: Cavaliers won’t play William & Mary on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball team returned to action last week.
After a stellar showing against Towson, the Cavaliers (1-1) lost to unranked San Francisco two days later. Tony Bennett and company prepare to play their first game at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday against Saint Francis.
While that nonconference game is scheduled to be played, the Cavaliers learned of yet another schedule alteration Monday. An in-state foe is pausing practices due to COVID-19, leading to a schedule change.
UVa’s schedule is in constant fluctuation this year. A scheduled season opener against Maine was moved after Maine dealt with COVID-19 issues. The loss to San Francisco was originally supposed to be a game with Florida, but the Gators paused activity due to COVID-19.
Now, the schedule has changed again.
Virginia wasn’t scheduled to play William & Mary until Dec. 12, but the Cavaliers learned before the calendar flipped to December that they won’t face the Tribe in two weeks at JPJ Arena.
William & Mary announced Monday that its basketball program would go on a two-week pause due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The Tribe announced one positive test and that all of their players, coaches, trainers and managers would self-quarantine for 14 days.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority,” William & Mary interim director of athletics Jeremy Martin said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the university leadership and out medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved.”
The person who tested positive will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, per local health guidelines.
The test result knocks out five nonconference games from William & Mary’s schedule. The Tribe were scheduled to play N.C. State on Monday before games with Hampton, George Washington, Norfolk State and UVa.
Instead, William & Mary hopes to resume men’s basketball activities on Dec. 14.
The postponement leaves Virginia with a schedule opening on Dec. 12. The Cavaliers face Michigan State at home on Dec. 9. A week later, the Wahoos open ACC play at Wake Forest.
UVa slips to No. 15 in AP poll
Virginia started the year ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. After two games, the Cavaliers sit at No. 15.
Virginia destroyed Towson in its season opener, winning by 35 points. Two days later, however, San Francisco upset the Cavaliers 61-60 in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut.
The loss sparked poll voters to move the Wahoos well down the poll. ACC teams Duke, which is ranked No. 6, and North Carolina, which is ranked No. 14, both come in ahead of the Cavaliers.
Interestingly, Virginia Tech comes in at No. 16. The Hokies are a perfect 3-0 and upset Villanova in their second game of the season. The victory also came in “Bubbleville,” where the Hokies found tremendous success.
Elsewhere in the commonwealth, Richmond sits at No. 19 after an early-season upset win over Kentucky.
UVa returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts unranked Saint Francis. After a game against Kent State on Friday, Virginia welcomes No. 8 Michigan State to town. On Dec. 19, the Cavaliers are scheduled to compete against No. 12 Villanova.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!