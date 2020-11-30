Virginia men’s basketball notebook: Cavaliers won’t play William & Mary on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball team returned to action last week.

After a stellar showing against Towson, the Cavaliers (1-1) lost to unranked San Francisco two days later. Tony Bennett and company prepare to play their first game at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday against Saint Francis.

While that nonconference game is scheduled to be played, the Cavaliers learned of yet another schedule alteration Monday. An in-state foe is pausing practices due to COVID-19, leading to a schedule change.

UVa’s schedule is in constant fluctuation this year. A scheduled season opener against Maine was moved after Maine dealt with COVID-19 issues. The loss to San Francisco was originally supposed to be a game with Florida, but the Gators paused activity due to COVID-19.

Now, the schedule has changed again.

Virginia wasn’t scheduled to play William & Mary until Dec. 12, but the Cavaliers learned before the calendar flipped to December that they won’t face the Tribe in two weeks at JPJ Arena.