Virginia men’s basketball notebook: Cavaliers prepare for rematch with Notre Dame

After moving to 3-0 in the ACC over the weekend with a win at Boston College, the Virginia men's basketball team returns home for a midweek game against Notre Dame.

The game, currently scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the ACC Network after two time changes in recent days, pits two programs that played against each other just a couple weeks ago. In the first meeting, Virginia (7-2, 3-0 ACC) beat Notre Dame 66-57 in part due to a 19-point performance from Kihei Clark.

Clark tallied five assists and no turnovers in the victory. He’s playing well and figures to be an important factor in UVa’s plan of attack this time around.

“Kihei was good in that game,” head coach Tony Bennett said Monday. “He really put a lot of pressure on them. More driving, I don’t think it was as much scoring in the post. He might have had one or two of those, but anytime you can put pressure on the paint, whether it’s to draw and kick or do things, you want that and you try to have a good balance.”

Notre Dame, which is just 3-7 on the season and 0-4 in ACC games, desperately wants to pick up its first victory since Dec. 23. The Fighting Irish will need to contain Clark and a UVa team gaining confidence to earn the win.