Virginia-Louisville women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Sunday's women's basketball game between Virginia and Louisville has been postponed, the ACC announced on Wednesday.
The postponement comes due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers' program, which also led to the postponement of Virginia's matchup with Virginia Tech on Dec. 20.
The Wahoos have not played since a 69-51 loss at Florida State on Dec. 13.
It is unclear how many players and coaches in the Virginia program have been affected by positive tests and subsequent contact tracing over the past several weeks, but it has been enough to merit the postponement of two games that were scheduled two weeks apart.
In addition to the COVID-19 issues, the Cavaliers (0-5) also have been dealing with a rash of injuries that left the team with just seven healthy players during their last game in mid-December. Virginia had to cancel a game with George Washington earlier this month due to a lack of healthy players that was not COVID-19 related.
“It's been tough," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said after the Wahoos' 71-55 loss to Clemson on Dec. 10. "I haven't slept much. You know, just try to figure things out and strategize and just put them in the best situation possible.”
In that same post-game press conference, Thompson laid out just how dire the lack of available players had become for Virginia.
"I’ve reached out to the other head coaches in our department and they've been generous to lend us some of their kids who are athletes and have a basketball history," Thompson said on Dec. 10. "It's just a really an unimaginable circumstance that we are in right now, but we're literally pulling out all stops and turning over every rock or every stone to find advantages, but also figure out how to give our kids a break and a chance."
The postponement of the Virginia-Louisville game comes several days after the Duke women's basketball team announced that it was opting out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Virginia was scheduled to play the Blue Devils twice later this season.
The Cavaliers' next scheduled game is on Jan. 7 at Syracuse.