Virginia-Louisville women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Sunday's women's basketball game between Virginia and Louisville has been postponed, the ACC announced on Wednesday.

The postponement comes due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers' program, which also led to the postponement of Virginia's matchup with Virginia Tech on Dec. 20.

The Wahoos have not played since a 69-51 loss at Florida State on Dec. 13.

It is unclear how many players and coaches in the Virginia program have been affected by positive tests and subsequent contact tracing over the past several weeks, but it has been enough to merit the postponement of two games that were scheduled two weeks apart.

In addition to the COVID-19 issues, the Cavaliers (0-5) also have been dealing with a rash of injuries that left the team with just seven healthy players during their last game in mid-December. Virginia had to cancel a game with George Washington earlier this month due to a lack of healthy players that was not COVID-19 related.