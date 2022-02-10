Virginia-Louisville women's basketball game cancelled 'due to mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues'

Thursday's ACC women's basketball matchup between Virginia and No. 3 Louisville has been cancelled.

According to a UVa release, the game was cancelled "due to mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues" and will result in a Virginia forfeit. The school did not provide any further details about the travel issues.

With the forfeit, the Cavaliers' record is now 3-19 overall and 0-12 in the ACC.

Thursday's cancellation becomes the latest alteration to the Cavaliers' schedule this season.

Virginia had four consecutive games cancelled or postponed in late December and early January due to COVID-19 issues. The Wahoos also had a Jan. 16 matchup with Syracuse postponed due to inclement weather and a home game with Notre Dame scheduled for Jan. 25 that was postponed.

Virginia's next scheduled game is on Sunday at Wake Forest. Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.