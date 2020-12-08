Virginia looks to reach another level against Michigan State

Virginia and Michigan State enter Wednesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge with drastically different early season resumes.
No. 4 Michigan State comes into the game, which tips off at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN, undefeated. The Spartans (5-0) own two wins over ACC schools, beating Notre Dame and Duke in consecutive games.
MSU struggled to put away Detroit Mercy recently, but rallied late to win by seven points. Three of the Spartans' wins are by double-digits, including a 79-61 triumph over Western Michigan their last time out.
On the other side, the Cavaliers (3-1) were upset by San Francisco in their second game of the season and needed overtime to survive an upset scare from Kent State the last time they took the floor. Virginia entered the year No. 4 in the AP poll, but it has since slid to No. 18.
“We’ve just got to keep working and keep improving and chipping away,” head coach Tony Bennett said after beating Kent State. “The message after the game was – I said, here’s the line of maximum effort, what you think it is. And for the most part, there’s a line above it about being uncomfortable that we have to somehow, as a group, find a way to get to, especially defensively and all lay it on the line for each other.”
In wins over Towson and Saint Francis, the Wahoos looked dominant, knocking down shots and moving the ball well. In the games against San Francisco and Kent State, the Cavaliers looked lethargic on both ends for stretches.
“Coach Bennett said after the game: We think we’re playing at our max effort, but there’s [another] level that we have to get to in order to reach the next level of play,” junior guard Kihei Clark said. “So, especially against Michigan State, we’re definitely going to have to up our effort a lot more.”
A lack of energy won’t cut it against a loaded Michigan State roster.
Head coach Tom Izzo is one of the best in the business, and he’s working with a talented crew. Sam Hauser’s brother, Joey, leads Michigan State in scoring at 14 points per game. Six Spartans average at least six points per game this season.
Rocket Watts is a dynamic guard for Michigan State. He’s tallied about four assists per game while also scoring 13.6 points per contest. Perhaps Michigan State’s best player, however, is Aaron Henry.
Henry, a 6-foot-6 forward, does it all. He scores 11.6 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds. He also leads the team with 26 assists through five games. Henry has started the year in a shooting slump despite posting decent numbers in nearly every statistical category. He is shooting just 1-for-12 from 3-point range this season.
Defensively, he’s a menace. Henry leads the team with nine steals and ranks second on the team with 10 blocks.
Much like UVa, Michigan State is deep. That depth showed in its latest game, a win over Western Michigan.
“We got back to moving the ball better, that was a bright spot,” Izzo said. “We had 28 assists on 32 baskets, and I thought we had some great passes in there.”
Four Spartans tallied at least four assists in the victory.
Virginia, which has rolled out a bunch of different rotations this season, needs consistent play from whoever takes the court Wednesday to beat its top-5 foe.
The Cavaliers do have one area where they can expose the Spartans: the low post.
Six Spartans average at least 20 minutes per game, and the tallest of the group stands at 6-8. Marcus Bingham Jr., a junior averaging 12.6 minutes per game, is the only player on the team that stands 6-10 or taller. Bingham Jr. checks in at 6-11.
Titus Wright, Western Michigan’s 6-8, 250-pound center, bullied the Spartans down low. He scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added 10 rebounds in the loss to MSU.
“I mean, right now that’s a weakness for us,” Izzo said. “We don’t have great size.”
Izzo also added that drills that improve physical play were limited over the summer and fall due to COVID-19 guidelines and the need to remain healthy.
“We need more practice time,” Izzo added.
That leaves opportunity for UVa’s long, strong lineup to succeed.
Jay Huff, the Cavaliers' 7-foot center, leads Virginia in shooting percentage, making 18 of 26 shots this season. He averages 6.8 rebounds per game and has shown the ability to score efficiently in the low post.
Kadin Shedrick, a redshirt freshman, looks good after recovering from an illness this fall. He’s played limited minutes, but he’s scored 14 points in his 42 minutes on the floor and boasts elite length and height. Francisco Caffaro also possesses talent at the center spot, but he’s only played nine minutes this season.
Caffaro’s physical presence in the post could be a weapon if Bennett opts to use him. The only concern might be his defensive ability against a smaller, quicker foe.
Even UVa’s wing players — including Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III — could find themselves with a height and length advantage against Michigan State’s roster. Hauser has been efficient on 2-point shots, making 17 of his 25 attempts.
For a team that wasn’t pleased with its intensity and rebounding against Kent State, there’s opportunity to control the glass and win by being more physical and engaged than the Spartans. Western Michigan added 15 second-chance points against Michigan State, winning that statistical category 15-6.
“I think we need to get more of that fiery edge more consistently because I think that feeds into our energy, not only on the court, but even on the bench,” Hauser said. “I think that type of energy just feeds into your play and it helps you play harder.”
If the Cavaliers bring consistent intensity and pull out a win, they’ll add an impressive line to their early-season resume.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!