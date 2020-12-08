Virginia looks to reach another level against Michigan State

Virginia and Michigan State enter Wednesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge with drastically different early season resumes.

No. 4 Michigan State comes into the game, which tips off at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN, undefeated. The Spartans (5-0) own two wins over ACC schools, beating Notre Dame and Duke in consecutive games.

MSU struggled to put away Detroit Mercy recently, but rallied late to win by seven points. Three of the Spartans' wins are by double-digits, including a 79-61 triumph over Western Michigan their last time out.

On the other side, the Cavaliers (3-1) were upset by San Francisco in their second game of the season and needed overtime to survive an upset scare from Kent State the last time they took the floor. Virginia entered the year No. 4 in the AP poll, but it has since slid to No. 18.

“We’ve just got to keep working and keep improving and chipping away,” head coach Tony Bennett said after beating Kent State. “The message after the game was – I said, here’s the line of maximum effort, what you think it is. And for the most part, there’s a line above it about being uncomfortable that we have to somehow, as a group, find a way to get to, especially defensively and all lay it on the line for each other.”