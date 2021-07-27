Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson named to preseason All-ACC team

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was named to the preseason All-ACC team Tuesday morning. He was the only UVa player to land on team.

Jackson recorded 105 tackles last season, finishing second in the ACC and sixth nationally. Entering his junior season, Jackson is expected to be one of the most productive linebackers in the ACC. He finished last year on the All-ACC third team.

Jackson was named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this week. The Butkus Award is awarded annually to the best linebacker in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defender excels stopping the run. Defensive coaches have stressed the need for better coverage from Jackson ahead of this season. There’s room for improvement for the linebacker, but expectations are high this fall for the tackling machine.

No offensive players from UVa landed on the All-ACC team. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason Player of the Year, and ACC preseason favorite Clemson led all squads with eight players named to the All-ACC team. Six of the Tigers’ eight selections were defenders, including defensive end Bryan Bresee. The talented defensive lineman even garnered eight votes for preseason Player of the Year.

Two Virginia Tech players made the All-ACC team. Tight end James Mitchell represents the Hokies on the offensive side of the ball, while defensive end Amare Barno earned a spot on the defense.

